FOOTBALL

Jets fire Gase after 2-14

The New York Jets have fired Coach Adam Gase, ending a frustrating and disappointing tenure after just two loss-filled seasons. Hired by the Jets in January 2019, Gase went 9-23 with New York, including an 0-13 start that was the worst in franchise history -- overshadowing even the 1996 squad that went 0-8 on the way to a 1-15 finish, and is generally recognized as the team's worst. The move was announced by the team a few hours after New York lost 28-14 at New England on Sunday to end the season 2-14 -- the second-worst record in franchise history. The 42-year-old Gase came to New York with high hopes in the organization that he would be the perfect fit to help quarterback Sam Darnold take the next step in his development and boost the Jets' offense. Instead, none of that materialized. Darnold regressed in his third season before being sidelined twice because of an injured right shoulder, while the offense -- ravaged by injuries early -- was mostly inept. The Jets struggled until late in the season to put a consistently competitive offense on the field. Gase even handed off offensive play-calling duties to coordinator Dowell Loggains for a stretch to try to spark things. Gase shouldered the blame for not helping Darnold enough to develop, and also acknowledged he felt as though he let down the Jets and Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson.

BASEBALL

Marlins sign Detwiler

Veteran left-hander Ross Detwiler has signed an $850,000, one-year contract with the Miami Marlins, whose primary offseason goal is to upgrade their bullpen. The Marlins also announced on Sunday the signing of veteran catcher Sandy Leon to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training. Left-hander Stephen Tarpley was designated for assignment. Detwiler, 34, pitched in 16 games out of the bullpen for the Chicago White Sox in 2020, going 1-1 with a 3.20 ERA in 44 innings. He broke into the majors in 2007 and has a 4.56 ERA in 224 games for seven teams. Detwiler can earn $100,000 in performance bonuses for games as a pitcher: $50,000 each for 60 and 70 games. Leon, 31, batted .136 in 25 games last year for Cleveland. He has a .216 career average in nine seasons with three teams.

BASKETBALL

Northern Illinois fires coach

Northern Illinois fired Coach Mark Montgomery on Sunday after a 1-7 start. Montgomery had just two winning seasons since he took over in 2011 and led the Huskies to a 124-170 record. After going 18-13 last year, their lone victory this season was over Chicago State last month. Associate head coach Lamar Chapman will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season.

HOCKEY

Marino signs 6-year extension

The Pittsburgh Penguins are betting big on defenseman John Marino. The team signed the 23-year-old Marino on Sunday to a six-year contract extension that carries an average annual value of $4.4 million. The deal caps a meteoric rise for Marino, who was acquired from Edmonton in July 2019 in exchange for a sixth-round pick. Marino impressed as a rookie last season, scoring six goals to go with 20 assists in 56 games to go with a plus-17 rating. He is the sixth rookie defenseman in team history to register 20 assists. The contract starts immediately and runs through the 2026-27 season. Marino was scheduled to become a restricted free agent next summer. Now he can settle in with the Penguins. The move gives Pittsburgh added long-term security on the blue line. Marcus Pettersson signed a five-year contract extension last January.

Strome gets 2-year deal

The Chicago Blackhawks and forward Dylan Strome agreed to a two-year contract extension Sunday. Strome was a restricted free agent. The extension runs through the 2021-22 season and carries a $3 million salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Strome had 12 goals and 26 assists in 58 games last season. With captain Jonathan Toews sidelined by an illness and fellow forwards Kirby Dach and Alex Nylander out with injuries, the play of Strome is more important than ever for Chicago. Strome was selected by Arizona with the No. 3 pick in the 2015 entry draft. He had 7 goals and 9 assists in 48 games for the Coyotes before he was traded to the Blackhawks in November 2018.

WINTER SPORTS

Taubitz wins women's luge

Julia Taubitz of Germany got her fifth win of the women's World Cup luge season on Sunday in Konigssee, Germany, closing the gap between her and series leader Natalie Geisenberger in the overall women's standings to four points. Geisenberger, also of Germany, finished second -- her seventh silver medal in seven races this season. Madeleine Egle of Austria took third. Geisenberger now has 595 points on the season as she seeks an eighth overall title in nine years; she didn't compete last season after giving birth to her first child. Taubitz, last season's overall women's champion, has 591 points. Emily Sweeney was the top U.S. finisher, placing 10th in her first World Cup of the season. USA Luge rejoined the international circuit last week after sitting out the first half of the season in response to the coronavirus pandemic and concerns about international travel.