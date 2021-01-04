Sections
Pitt's Morrissey wins Burlsworth Trophy

by Matt Jones | Today at 1:02 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Pittsburgh offensive lineman Jimmy Morrissey (67) plays against Virginia Tech in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

FAYETTEVILLE — Pittsburgh center Jimmy Morrissey won the Burlsworth Trophy on Monday as the best college football player who began his career as a walk-on. 

Morrissey won the award over two other finalists, receiver Dax Milne of BYU and linebacker Grant Morgan of Arkansas. The award winner was announced near the conclusion of a 56-minute virtual presentation.

Morrissey was a second-team All-ACC selection this season. He has started 47 games in his four-year career at Pitt and has been on an all-conference team three times.

Morrissey is the 10th individual to win the Burlsworth Award, which is in its 11th season and is named for former Arkansas offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth. 

Past winners of the Burlsworth Trophy include former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield — the only two-time winner of the award — former Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow and former Penn State quarterback Matt McGloin.

