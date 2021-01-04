Police investigating Little Rock woman's death as homicide

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

The death of a Little Rock woman found at a Broadmoor Drive residence Saturday has been ruled a homicide, according to police.

Officers responded to a request for a welfare check just after 4:30 p.m at 14 Broadmoor Drive, a news release by the department states. Inside they found Tameka Banks dead, according to the release.

Police said family members were already at the house when officers arrived.

Investigators responded and began processing the scene. Police said detectives were at first unable to find Banks’ vehicle but found it Saturday night and towed it to the city’s impound lot, according to the release.

Police did not immediately provide information on where the vehicle was found.

Banks’ body was taken by the coroner to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and no suspects were named in the release.