Sherwood selects 25-year firefighter as city's new department chief

The city of Sherwood Fire District Board of Commissioners has named John Sawyer, 44, to bring the Fire Department into the new year as its new chief.

Sawyer will be replacing David Teague as fire chief on Friday after Teague's retirement.

"I think he's got a lot of good experience," Mayor Virginia Hillman Young said. "He's got a lot of good experience since the '90s, and it's always great when you can hire somebody from within."

Sawyer said he felt like his multiple decades of service in the department were validated by the decision.

"To know that I stuck it out and did what I could and just kept pressing on, putting my head down and pushing forward. I reached a goal that some people aren't able to," Sawyer said. "I feel blessed. If it wasn't for my wife and my son, they were my support group."

Sawyer began as a volunteer for the department in 1995 and joined as a paid firefighter in March 1999. He became a captain that same year and a battalion chief in 2012.

He has received multiple awards including a Medal of Bravery and numerous commendations as Firefighter of the Year in Sherwood.

Young, who has no hiring power for the fire chief position, thinks that the correct choice was made, especially since it gives someone in the department an opportunity to move up. The city of Sherwood recently selected Jeff Hagar to be the incoming police chief for the city.

With all of the commendations and being the longest serving firefighter ever in Sherwood, the board of commissioners chose Sawyer unanimously.

"Out of 19 applicants, we chose him unanimously as our next fire chief. He is one of the longest serving firemen that we've ever had," said Tom Brooks, chairman of the board. "He knows the operation. He's extremely well-liked and efficient. We look forward to his service as our chief."

With the selection, two of the heads of emergency services in Sherwood will be newly promoted department members with Hagar being "Chief-in-Training" until the end of January, Young said.

"I think the selection of the new leadership will continue on, and our residents will be just as safe," Young said. "And we will continue to grow in how we serve our citizens."

When asked about mentors who have motivated him within the department, Sawyer said he could not narrow down the people who have affected his career.

"I would have to say it's been a multitude of people through my career here starting out as a volunteer and working my way up," Sawyer said. "It's mainly just the men and women that I've worked with over the years that we've fought fire and bled together."

Sawyer said that Sherwood residents should expect progress and improvements under his department while he is the fire chief.

"We're going to move forward," Sawyer said. "We're not going to be a stagnant department. We're going to be a progressive department, professional department."