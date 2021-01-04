Shooting reported at west Little Rock apartment complex

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
Little Rock police are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon at a west Little Rock apartment complex on Ayla Drive, according to police.
The shooting happened inside the Renaissance Point Apartments, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.
No information about a victim or suspect can be released at this time, he said.
