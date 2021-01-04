Sections
Shooting reported at west Little Rock apartment complex

by Ashton Eley | Today at 4:10 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Little Rock police are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon at a west Little Rock apartment complex on Ayla Drive, according to police.

The shooting happened inside the Renaissance Point Apartments, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

No information about a victim or suspect can be released at this time, he said.

