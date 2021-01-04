Forecasters: Snow, widespread rain expected in Arkansas this week

A storm system later this week is predicted to bring widespread rain to the state, according to this National Weather Service graphic

Forecasters predict a chance for snow in northern parts of the state later this week, while Little Rock is expected to have a chance for snow over the weekend.

A storm system moving in Wednesday will bring up to an inch of rain across much of Arkansas, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Heather Cross.

A dusting of up to an inch of snow is possible in the northwest, north-central parts of the state, Cross said.

This National Weather Service graphic shows snow predicted for portions of north Arkansas through Friday.

A storm system expected to move in over the weekend will come with a potential for snowfall in Little Rock, Cross added, though the system is still a few days out.

On Wednesday, high temperatures in Central Arkansas are predicted to reach the 40s, while lows are expected to be in the 20s to 30s, according to the weather service. Forecasters predict Northwest Arkansas will see high temperatures in the upper 40s, with lows near freezing.