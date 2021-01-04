FOOTBALL

Stepp out, Guiton in at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- Ace recruiter and wide receivers coach Justin Stepp has left the University of Arkansas football staff to return to his hometown roots in South Carolina, and Coach Sam Pittman has worked swiftly to replace him.

Pittman is expected to name Kenny Guiton as Stepp's replacement as early as today, multiple sources told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Guiton, the former Ohio State quarterback, has been serving as receivers coach at Colorado State. The 29-year-old from Houston has also worked at the University of Houston, Texas, and Louisiana Tech.

Stepp has taken a position at South Carolina on the incoming staff for new Coach Shane Beamer.

Stepp, 37, was the lone holdover for Coach Sam Pittman's first staff with the Razorbacks after coming to Arkansas with Coach Chad Morris in 2018. A native of Columbia, S.C., Stepp graduated from Pelion (S.C.) High and was a standout receiver and punt returner at Furman University (2003-06), earning All-Southern Conference honors as a junior and senior.

His three seasons with the Razorbacks were packed with key signees, mostly at the wide receiver positions. Stepp was the lead recruiter on receiver Ketron Jackson and assisted with Scott Fountain on athlete Raheim Sanders, two of the highest-rated prospects from Arkansas' December signees. He also recruited wideouts Bryce Stephens and Jaedon Wilson.

Stepp also recruited receiver Darin Turner from the 2019-20 signing class and the quartet of Treylon Burks, Trey Knox, TQ Jackson and Shamar Nash from the 2018-19 class.

-- Tom Murphy