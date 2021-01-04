Sections
Super Quiz: Mark Twain Quotations

Today at 1:47 a.m.

  1. "Kindness is a language which the deaf can hear and the blind can --------."

  2. "The secret to getting ahead is getting --------."

  3. "It's better to keep your mouth shut and appear stupid than open it and remove all --------."

  4. "If you don't read the newspaper, you're uninformed. If you read the newspaper, you're --------."

  5. "A clear ---------- is the sure sign of a bad memory."

  6. "I have never let my schooling interfere with my ------------."

  7. "The more I learn about people, the more I like my ----------."

  8. "Worrying is like paying a debt you don't ----------."

  9. "God created war so that Americans would learn ------------."

ANSWERS:

  1. See

  2. Started

  3. Doubt

  4. Misinformed

  5. Conscience

  6. Education

  7. Dog

  8. Owe

  9. Geography

