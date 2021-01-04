Super Quiz: Mark Twain Quotations

"Kindness is a language which the deaf can hear and the blind can --------."
"The secret to getting ahead is getting --------."
"It's better to keep your mouth shut and appear stupid than open it and remove all --------."
"If you don't read the newspaper, you're uninformed. If you read the newspaper, you're --------."
"A clear ---------- is the sure sign of a bad memory."
"I have never let my schooling interfere with my ------------."
"The more I learn about people, the more I like my ----------."
"Worrying is like paying a debt you don't ----------."
"God created war so that Americans would learn ------------."
ANSWERS:
See
Started
Doubt
Misinformed
Conscience
Education
Dog
Owe
Geography
