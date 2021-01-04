Police: Teen injured during gunfire exchange outside Little Rock mini mart

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A teen was injured in an exchange of gunfire outside Express Mini Mart on Asher Saturday evening, police said.

An 18-year-old went inside the store and told an employee her 2002 Hyundai Elantra had been hit by another car, according to an incident report from the Little Rock Police Department.

The employee pulled up video surveillance which showed a gray four-door sedan, possibly a BMW, pulling up behind the teen and exchanging gunfire with a 2016 black Ford Explorer, which was also behind the teen's vehicle, according to the report.

People exited both vehicles and exchanged gunfire, according to police.

According to the incident report, someone wearing a red, yellow and orange hoodie got back into the Ford Explorer, which left westbound on Asher. The gray vehicle hit the back of the teen's vehicle and fled the scene behind the business, according to the report.

Officers located the Ford Explorer in the parking lot of the emergency room at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, where they made contact with Lakaila Scarver, 18, who had been shot, according to police.

Officers observed Sharetha Scarver holding a red, yellow and orange hoodie that she told officers was Lakaila’s, according to the report.

Lakaila Scarver told officers she was the passenger and the shooting began when she got out of the vehicle, police said.

She told officers she didn’t know she had been shot until she got back in the car and noticed she was bleeding, according to the report.

She was interviewed and released without charges, according to the report. Officers were unable to locate the other people involved in the incident, the report states.