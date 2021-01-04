Sections
Troopers: 2 killed, 2 injured in I-49 crash near West Fork

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 12:02 p.m.
Two Fort Smith men were struck and killed Saturday morning after five vehicles lost control on Interstate 49 in Washington County, troopers said.

According to a preliminary crash report, the vehicles lost control on the north end of a bridge near West Fork around 7:10 a.m. Saturday, leaving the east side of the road and hitting three pedestrians.

Francisco Vallecillo, 28, and Carlos Garcia, 31, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

Authorities said another pedestrian, a 27-year-old Mobile, Ala. man, was injured as a result of the crash. A 24-year-old passenger in one of the vehicles was also injured, the report states.

Troopers said freezing rain and snow were falling and roads were icy at the time of the crash.

At least six people have died on Arkansas roads in 2021, according to a summary report from the Arkansas Department of Public Transportation.

