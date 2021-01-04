Trump criticizes Cotton for opposing challenge to Electoral College results

President Donald Trump (left) and U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (right) are shown in file photos.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump criticized U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton Monday for promising to respect the will of the Electoral College, portraying it on Twitter as a mistake that will be long remembered.

The Little Rock Republican had announced late Sunday that he would oppose efforts to overturn the certified results of the 2020 presidential election.

The following morning, the 45th president rebuked Cotton on social media.

“How can you certify an election when the numbers being certified are verifiably WRONG. You will see the real numbers tonight during my speech, but especially on JANUARY 6th,” Trump wrote.

“@SenTomCotton Republicans have pluses & minuses, but one thing is sure, THEY NEVER FORGET!,” Trump’s Tweet concluded.

Later in the hour, Trump condemned party members for recognizing President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

“The ‘Surrender Caucus’ within the Republican Party will go down in infamy as weak and ineffective ‘guardians’ of our Nation, who were willing to accept the certification of fraudulent presidential numbers!,” he tweeted.

In a written statement Sunday, Cotton had expressed disappointment in the outcome of the Nov. 3 election, but said he wouldn’t try to overturn the certified election returns.

“[T]he Founders entrusted our elections chiefly to the states — not Congress. They entrusted the election of our president to the people, acting through the Electoral College — not Congress. And they entrusted the adjudication of election disputes to the courts — not Congress. Under the Constitution and federal law, Congress’s power is limited to counting electoral votes submitted by the states,” Cotton said in a written statement.

The Republican Party of Arkansas declined to weigh in on the Trump-Cotton dispute, referring a reporter to the senator’s office for comment.

Cotton’s office did not immediately respond Monday afternoon.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.