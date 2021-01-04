Sections
UA prepares for arrival of students, sets up covid-19 test sites

by Jaime Adame | Today at 8:13 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption University of Arkansas students are shown on the lawn in front of Old Main on the campus in Fayetteville in this file photo. ( NWA Democrat-Gazette file photo / David Gottschalk)

FAYETTEVILLE — Drive-up covid-19 testing will take place for three consecutive days starting Wednesday at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville as the campus prepares for spring semester classes set to begin next week.

“All members of the campus community are strongly encouraged to attend one of the testing days even if they are asymptomatic or have no known exposure,” UA spokesman Zac Brown said in an email. “This will help us better identify and slow the spread of cases as we begin the new semester.”

Testing for UA students, faculty and staff will run from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. across from UA’s Baum-Walker Stadium. The state Department of Health is hosting the clinic, according to the university.

The state has recently seen record highs in new daily covid-19 case counts and hospitalizations. A Health Department spokesman said the event is being held at the request of UA, with a private lab being used to analyze the test samples. In its announcement, UA said results will be returned within 24-48 hours of testing.

Classes for the spring term are set to begin Jan. 11, with UA like many colleges in the state offering a mix of in-person, remote and hybrid courses.

No similar Health Department testing events are currently scheduled at other college campuses, Health Department spokesman Gavin Lesnick said.

