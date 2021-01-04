Vlhova earns Cup victory on bumpy course

Slovakia's Petra Vlhova celebrates as she arrives at the finish area of an alpine ski, women's World Cup Slalom, in Zagreb, Croatia, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)

ZAGREB, Croatia -- Shortly after winning the first women's World Cup slalom of 2021 on Sunday, Petra Vlhova kneeled with her face down, torn between relief and disbelief.

The Slovakian skier's win came five days after her four-year-long joint winning streak with Mikaela Shiffrin ended.

In tough conditions due to fog and rain, the overall leader from Slovakia beat Katharina Liensberger of Austria by five-hundredths of a second.

Shiffrin was 0.27 behind in fourth, forced to wait for her 100th career World Cup podium, a milestone reached by only four female skiers in the 54-year history of the sport.

Leading after the first run, Vlhova thought she had squandered her chances in a rough final run with several mistakes on the deteriorating course.

"During my run, I thought, 'OK, the race is done.' But I found something inside, I pushed more and more and more until the finish," she said. "It's amazing and a really emotional victory."

At a night race in Semmering last Tuesday, Michelle Gisin became the first skier other than Vlhova or Shiffrin to win a World Cup slalom in 29 races since January 2017, when Frida Hansdotter triumphed in Flachau.

Vlhova and Gisin are 1-2 in both the slalom and the overall standings.

On Sunday, the Swiss skier was 0.22 behind in third as the top four from the first run remained unchanged.

After Vlhova and Shiffrin dominated women's slalom racing in recent years, Liensberger and Gisin seem to have closed the gap.

Gisin become the first Swiss slalom winner in 19 years with her victory in Semmering, and Liensberger has been on the podium in all four slaloms this season.

"They are really fast," Vlhova said. "We are really close, I have to ski always to my limit because they push me a lot."

In Sunday's race, the gap between Shiffrin in fourth and Erin Mielzynski in fifth was a massive 1.13 seconds. It was the Canadian's first top-five result since November 2015.

Shiffrin led the best showing by the U.S. ski team in a women's slalom in 14 years, as four American racers qualified for the decisive leg for the first time since 2007.

Paula Moltzan finished 14th, Katie Hensien 18th, and Nina O'Brien failed to finish her final run.

Defending overall champion Federica Brignone skipped the race in order to train for upcoming speed events in Austria.

Heavy rain on Saturday weakened the surface of the Crveni Spust course just outside Croatia's capital. Course workers added salt that hardened the top layer but also created a lot of bumps.

Shiffrin seeks speed

Since her return to Alpine skiing's World Cup six weeks ago, Mikaela Shiffrin has been solely focusing on her strongest events: slalom and GS.

That might change in two weeks' time, though.

After finishing fourth in a World Cup slalom in Croatia on Sunday, the American three-time overall champion was eyeing a return to training in speed events, with the Feb. 9-21 world championships in Italy approaching.

Shiffrin won a record fourth consecutive slalom title, but also a super-G gold at the worlds in Sweden two years ago.

A winner in all six Alpine disciplines, Shiffrin decided to focus on her core events first when she returned to the circuit from a 10-month break in November.

She has not skied on the long boards since winning a super-G in Bansko, Bulgaria, more than 11 months ago.

"I've not had time for speed training, yet," said Shiffrin, who will next race a night slalom in Flachau, Austria, on Jan. 12 and two giant slaloms in Maribor, Slovenia, the following weekend.

"Then there might be a chance to get one or two sessions on super-G skies before (the Jan. 26 giant slalom in) Kronplatz," she said. "That would be ideal -- that's the plan."

Picking up super-G training again in the third week of January could enable Shiffrin to compete in the speed events at the world championships.

The Alpine combined, the super-G and the downhill are all scheduled in the first six days of the championships.

"It's not out of the cards but it's not a certainty right now," Shiffrin said. "It really depends on what kind of training I can get beforehand. I probably don't need a lot of training but I need some and it needs to be good and productive."

However, the amount and quality of her speed training is not the only aspect Shiffrin will be factoring in.

National federations only get a limited number of starting spots for each race at world championships, and Shiffrin pointed out she was reluctant to take a teammate's place.

But with Shiffrin as the 2019 gold medalist, the U.S. ski team gets an additional starting berth for the Feb. 9 super-G race.

Slovakia's Petra Vlhova speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup Slalom, in Zagreb, Croatia, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)

Austria's Katharina Liensberger speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup Slalom, in Zagreb, Croatia, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)

Switzerland's Michelle Gisin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup Slalom, in Zagreb, Croatia, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)