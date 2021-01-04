Washington (7-9) captures NFC East

Washington Football Team's Logan Thomas (82) catches a touchdown against Philadelphia Eagles' T.J. Edwards (57) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

PHILADELPHIA -- Just call the Washington Football Team division champs.

Alex Smith threw two touchdown passes and Washington beat the Philadelphia Eagles 20-14 Sunday night to capture the lowly NFC East.

The Washington franchise, which changed its nickname in July after years of protests about it, became the first team in the Super Bowl era to reach the playoffs following a 2-7 start.

Led by Smith and first-year Coach Ron Rivera, who overcame a form of skin cancer during the season, Washington (7-9) is the third team to win a division title with a losing record during a full 16-game season. Seattle (2010) and Carolina (2014) previously did it and each won a playoff game.

Washington earned the NFC's No. 4 seed and will host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5) in a wild-card game on Saturday night. Smith threw a 13-yard TD pass to Logan Thomas in the second quarter to give Washington a 17-14 lead it never relinquished after Jalen Hurts scored on a pair of 6-yard TD runs for Philadelphia (4-11-1).

The 36-year-old Smith began the season as the No. 3 quarterback, a remarkable comeback following 17 surgeries on his leg and a life-threatening infection put his career in jeopardy.

Smith tossed a 5-yard pass to Terry McLaurin to give Washington a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. After Kamren Curl (Arkansas Razorbacks) intercepted Hurts' pass, Dustin Hopkins kicked a 42-yard field goal to make it 10-0.

Smith finished 22 of 32 for 162 yards and 2 interceptions with the 2 TDs.

Washington10703--20

Philadelphia01400--14

First Quarter

Was--McLaurin 5 pass from A.Smith (Hopkins kick), 4:19.

Was--FG Hopkins 42, 2:02.

Second Quarter

Phi--Hurts 6 run (Elliott kick), 10:18.

Phi--Hurts 6 run (Elliott kick), 3:54.

Was--Thomas 13 pass from A.Smith (Hopkins kick), :20.

Fourth Quarter

Was--FG Hopkins 42, 7:42.

WasPhi

First downs1616

Total Net Yards248216

Rushes-yards27-10329-118

Passing14598

Punt Returns2-204-18

Kickoff Returns1-220-0

Interceptions Ret.2-02-13

Comp-Att-Int22-32-213-33-2

Sacked-Yards Lost3-173-21

Punts6-43.55-45.2

Fumbles-Lost2-01-1

Penalties-Yards5-566-41

Time of Possession30:4829:12

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Washington, Gibson 19-75, S.Sims 1-18, Barber 4-10, Smith 1-0, McKissic 2-0. Philadelphia, Scott 15-65, Hurts 8-34, Sudfeld 2-12, Huntley 2-5, Clement 1-1, Hightower 1-1.

PASSING--Washington, Smith 22-32-2-162. Philadelphia, Hurts 7-20-1-72, Sudfeld 5-12-1-32, Ward 1-1-0-15.

RECEIVING--Washington, McLaurin 7-40, C.Sims 5-43, McKissic 5-30, Thomas 3-37, Gibson 1-6, S.Sims 1-6. Philadelphia, Ertz 3-16, Arcega-Whiteside 2-40, Scott 2-14, Fulgham 1-15, Reagor 1-15, Clement 1-7, Ward 1-6, Watkins 1-6, Huntley 1-0.

Washington Football Team's Logan Thomas (82) catches a touchdown against Philadelphia Eagles' T.J. Edwards (57) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Washington Football Team's Alex Smith (11) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles' Malik Jackson (97) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts (2) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Philadelphia Eagles' Alex Singleton (49) reacts after tackling Washington Football Team's Alex Smith (11) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Washington Football Team's Alex Smith plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)