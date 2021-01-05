Appeals court upholds injunction of 2 Arkansas abortion laws

A three-judge panel on the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld a preliminary injunction preventing two Arkansas laws restricting abortion from going into effect and declared the injunction of a third law moot.

U.S. District Judge Katherine G. Baker issued a 186-page order Aug. 6, 2019, granting a preliminary injunction in the matter of Little Rock Family Planning Services et al. versus Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge et al.

Act 493 of 2019 bans providers from performing an abortion when the probable age of the fetus is determined to be greater than 18 weeks’ gestation, with exceptions for a medical emergency or a pregnancy that results from rape or incest.

Act 619 of 2019 prohibits a provider from intentionally performing an abortion with knowledge that the pregnant woman seeks the abortion solely on the basis of a test indicating Down syndrome or any other reason to believe that the fetus has Down syndrome, with exceptions if the abortion is necessary to save the woman’s life or to preserve her health or if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest.

Act 700 of 2019 provides that a person who performs an abortion must be a licensed physician “board-certified or board-eligible in obstetrics and gynecology.”

The injunctions on Acts 493 and 619 were upheld on the basis that both statutes would create a legal barrier to abortion prior to the viability of the fetus, which is medically accepted to be 24 weeks. The opinion cited a U.S. Supreme Court precedent that states, “Regardless of whether exceptions are made for particular circumstances, a State may not prohibit any woman from making the ultimate decision to terminate her pregnancy before viability.”

The judicial panel dismissed the appeal regarding Act 700 after the plaintiffs requested it do so on the grounds that, because Little Rock Family Planning Services had hired a board-certified physician, the law would no longer provide an impediment to providing abortion services.