Center of attention

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Pittsburgh walk-on center Jimmy Morrissey earned a starting job as a redshirt freshman in 2017 and made 12 starts that year.

A scholarship was his reward for winning the job then, and four years later he brought home the most enduring memory for any former walk-on.

Morrissey was named the winner of the 2020 Burlsworth Trophy in a virtual ceremony Monday, capping a career as a 47-game starter and two-time team captain for the Panthers.

Morrissey edged University of Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan, the hometown favorite, and BYU receiver Dax Milne to become the 11th winner of the award named for former Razorback All-American Brandon Burlsworth of Harrison.

Morrissey was chosen by a nine-member selection committee for the award that is given to the best player in the country who started his career as a walk-on. Morrissey is the second center and 10th offensive player to win it.

"This is an extreme honor," Morrissey said. "I've been wanting to win this trophy since I was a freshman. It's one of the goals that I had set for myself as a young player, and I'm glad I was able to accomplish it.

"I'm glad I did it with good company, in Dax and Grant. Their resumes are impressive and they had great seasons. It could have gone to any one of us.

"I'm extremely proud to win this award, and I'm going to live the Burls way and keep my walk-on mentality. I'll have that chip on my shoulder for the rest of my life."

Morrissey, a native of Huntingdon Valley, Pa., was a three-time all-Atlantic Coast Conference pick, a preseason Phil Steele All-American in 2020 and one of the top center prospects in this year's NFL Draft.

Morrissey said being named the winner caught him off guard.

"I thought Grant and Dax, we all had an equal opportunity to win the award," he said. "They're phenomenal players if you look at their track records. So it meant a lot to win this award. I'm happy I'll have it with me for the rest of my life.

"Being a walk-on is a hard journey, but it is extremely rewarding. In the game of football, you get back what you put into it."

Said Pittsburgh Coach Pat Narduzzi: "What makes Jimmy such a great football player and a leader is his ability to gather people together and make everybody want to play for him. He's a guy that's tough, that's athletic. He's smart. He makes our whole offensive line and offense tick."

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickens said Morrissey was "a guy who was always in first and out last. He really showed me how to prepare as a college player. He kind of took me under his wing and showed me the ropes in how to go about my business. I can't thank him enough for that."

Morgan tied for the FBS lead with 12.3 tackles per game and was third nationally with 111 tackles, two behind NCAA leaders Zakoby McClain of Auburn and Carlton Martial of Troy while playing in two fewer games.

"It meant the world to me to be a finalist, especially the first one [from Arkansas]," Morgan said. "I definitely think it won't be the last one.

"I know I'm just a finalist and not a winner, but I promise you my smile is going to be here just to be recognized, just to be able to be in the final three, especially with these two guys. They're great guys, you can tell. Congrats to Jimmy. He deserves it. Both of these guys deserved it.

"This is definitely fuel to be able to go next year and try to win it because obviously this year wasn't enough. This starts today."

Milne, the only junior finalist, ranked fourth in the NCAA with 1,188 receiving yards on 70 catches, and he was 19th in the country with 99 receiving yards per game. He had six 100-yard games and caught eight touchdown passes.

The Burlsworth Trophy ceremony was held virtually for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event hosted by Razorbacks play-by-play voice Chuck Barrett featured a replay of ESPN GameDay's tribute to Burlsworth in 2019, and video presentations from Burlsworth Foundation Chairman and CEO Marty Burlsworth, NFL Hall of Fame CEO David Baker and the first Burlsworth Trophy winner, Sean Bedford from Georgia Tech.

It also featured a couple of short video memorials. One was devoted to Howard Mudd, the former long-time NFL assistant coach who played a key role in drafting Burlsworth for the Indianapolis Colts and was one of the award's original selection committee members. Mudd passed away in August from injuries suffered in a motorcycle wreck.

The other video memorial was presented by Baker to Kevin Greene, a former walk-on at Auburn and NFL Hall of Famer who died Dec. 21.