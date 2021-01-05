Council OKs committees, 2 resolutions

Reelected and newly elected officials of the city of Pine Bluff are sworn in during Monday's City Council meeting. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)

The Pine Bluff City Council met for its first meeting of 2021 on Monday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center and immediately set about assigning new council members to committees of their choice.

New Council Member Steven Shaner and returning Council Member Glen Brown Sr. joined the remainder of the council members as one by one they selected their committee preferences.

The Administration Committee members are Lloyd Holcomb Jr., Steven Mays Sr. and Glen Brown Sr.

The Community Development Committee members are Glen Brown Sr., Shaner and Buce Lockett.

The Development and Planning Committee members are Lockett, Ivan Whitfield and Glen Brown Jr.

The Public Health and Welfare Committee members are Shaner, Holcomb and Glen Brown Sr.

The Public Safety Committee members are Glen Brown Jr., Lockett and Joni Alexander.

The Public Works Committee members are Whitfield, Mays and Alexander.

The Traffic and Aviation Committee members are Alexander, Whitfield and Shaner.

The Ways and Means committee members are Mays, Holcomb and Glen Brown Jr.

Before the city council meeting began, a swearing-in ceremony was held for Mayor Shirley Washington, City Clerk Janice Roberts, City Treasurer Greg Gustek, and council members Holcomb, Shaner, Glen Brown Sr. and Lockett.

A short agenda had two resolutions seeking approval.

The resolution authorizing the city treasurer to modify his report of the city accounts to delete the reference to the Administration of Justice account for Division One of the Jefferson County/Pine Bluff District Court was approved.

City Treasurer Greg Gustek said the reason why the account was still on his reports was that he was still getting the information from the financial institution with the account on there.

"This is basically just a housekeeping thing that I need to get off because it is county money," he said.

Gustke said he had cleared the move with Steve Miller, the Jefferson County's finance director, and other officials.

The agenda's second resolution authorizing Bench Ads Inc. to assign or transfer the city's permission for placement from Mike Graham to Jeffrey Neal and Christopher Dutton was also approved. Holcomb, who sponsored the resolution, said the company ownership has changed, but the company will remain the same.

The council also heard the second reading of a proposed ordinance amending the Code of Ordinances of the city of Pine Bluff to improve efforts to rid the city of public nuisances.

The amendment would give property owners 15 days to deal with a nuisance property before the city begins its own action. The change would also include burned-out structures.

Combined, the amendments would give the city the ability to deal with abandoned and burned-out properties that under the current ordinance can sit and become long-term eyesores for many neighborhoods.

Washington reminded the council members of the citywide cleanup Jan. 16 at 8 a.m. and asked each council member to become active in the cleanup efforts of their ward.

"As we move forward through 2021 and beyond, we can have a cleaner, safer community," Washington said. "A cleaner community is a safer community."