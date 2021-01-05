County committee to address salary complaint from employee

The deputy tax collector is accusing the Jefferson County Tax Collector's office of discrimination as it pertains to her salary.

The item is one of the issues on the agenda for today's Jefferson County Quorum Court committee meetings, which start at 5:30 p.m. at the Jefferson County Courthouse.

The meetings will include the Budget and Finance, Public Safety, Human Resources and the Judicial committees.

The first item on the agenda from the Human Resource Committee is the complaint to Tax Collector Tony Washington from Deputy Tax Collector Samella Thomas, who says that she has been treated unfairly by the office.

In her complaint, she said that she has brought the issue of her pay disparity to Washington's attention, but Washington has said that there was nothing he could do.

Thomas said that she is the lowest paid staff member and is still in the same position she has had since March 1, 2008. She also said that on March 22, 2019, she found out she was being paid less than other deputy tax collectors in the office. Thomas said there are four employees in the exact same position, and that three of them were hired between five and 11 years after she was hired.

"They are paid from $2,000 to $4,000 more than I am," Thomas said. "This disparity in pay has adversely affected my social income as well as my retirement benefits."

In December, an appropriation ordinance was passed to allow Washington to raise the salary of his chief deputy from $28,000 to $50,000, but the raise was actually for Washington's bookkeeper, Paula Splawn, who, he said, is the one in the office who does most of the critical work.

During that meeting, there was confusion, with several justices of the peace complaining that Washington had not been clear about which person was getting the raise. The raise was approved with the understanding that the money would go to Shemeka Roy, Washington's chief deputy.

Confronted about the confusion, Washington said he never gave the name of the person who would be receiving the raise when the agenda item was discussed during October's quorum court meeting but only requested the raise for a particular slot. Washington said at the request of the quorum court he would change the bookkeeper's title to that of chief deputy, though he told the justices of the peace that it was his department and he was the one who decides which employee is put into what payroll slots.

But the money for the raise he received for his employee could be rescinded.

A Dec. 23 letter from Justice of the Peace Jimmy Fisher to the Quorum Court Finance Committee stated there was -- at a minimum -- a misunderstanding of the application of personnel salary funds in the tax collector's office. The letter also said he is asking the Quorum Court to return the tax collector's slots and appropriations to the amounts they were before the passage of the 2021 budget. In effect, that would take back the raise money that Washington had requested and received.

When it was announced the bookkeeper would be receiving the funds instead of the chief deputy, Fisher said he felt the lack of transparency misled Quorum Court members when they voted, and because of that, he didn't want the county to face any type of lawsuit.

"This is not a new procedure and would be fair to all county employees, the Quorum Court, the Tax Collector's Department, the county and its citizens who are represented here by each justice of the peace," Fisher said in his request to return the tax collector's slots and appropriations to their previous amounts. "This should avoid any potential liability for the county, in this matter and moreover, it's just the right thing to do."