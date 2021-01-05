Cowboys' questions lie on defensive side

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (24) stops Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) from gaining extra yardage after a catch as cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) looks on in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 27. 2020. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

The answers on offense for the Dallas Cowboys going into Coach Mike McCarthy's second season are in place, simply waiting to return from injury, most notably quarterback Dak Prescott.

The defense is another story.

The future of defensive coordinator Mike Nolan is the starting point after the Cowboys gave up a franchise-record 473 points and finished 31st in the NFL in run defense, allowing 159 yards per game.

McCarthy didn't exactly endorse his most important hire after a 23-19 loss to the New York Giants eliminated Dallas (6-10) from the playoffs Sunday a few hours before Washington made that defeat moot by beating Philadelphia 20-14 to win the NFC East.

"Well, I think that all those things, myself included, those evaluations will all start next week," McCarthy said when asked if Nolan would return. "We will sit down with every player and have exit interviews, every coach and have exit interviews. Just so you know, I answer this question the same every year."

When they hired McCarthy, the Cowboys had the same Super Bowl aspirations that cost Jason Garrett his job when Dallas missed the playoffs in 2019. Although injuries were a factor, the Cowboys have now missed the postseason in consecutive years for the first time since losing three straight win-and-you're-in finales in Garrett's first three full seasons, from 2011-13. Dallas kept its slim hopes alive with three straight wins after falling to 3-9.

"Everything we faced this year seems like not really anything went our way, but somehow, we kept grinding," running back Ezekiel Elliott said. "We kept going and we kept fighting. And I am proud of this group of men for that."

Prescott's season-ending ankle injury in Week 5 was the biggest blow for an offense that also lost tight end Blake Jarwin in the opener and got just two games from seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith because of a neck issue.

Right tackle La'el Collins didn't play at all before season-ending hip surgery, and four-time All-Pro right guard Zack Martin missed the last five games with a calf injury suffered after he had moved to right tackle to bolster the injury-plagued line.

With all those players rejoining the promising receiving trio of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb -- and with play caller Kellen Moore returning on a three-year contract -- the offense is rolling compared to a defense that improved after a poor start but still faces many questions.

The core of defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and linebackers Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith isn't likely to change, with Vander Esch needing to prove he can stay healthy after again struggling with injuries. Beyond promising rookie Trevon Diggs, the secondary could be looking at an overhaul -- with or without Nolan in charge.

"We got to pop it off sooner -- can't wait till the end of the season," Smith said. "We grew a lot. But we're not satisfied because we're not where we want to be."

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy talks with a member of his staff on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton, right, tries to evade the New York Giants defense during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)