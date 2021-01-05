Drug deal ends in shooting at Fayetteville motel

FAYETTEVILLE -- A small-scale drug deal ended Sunday morning with a man being arrested after shots were fired at a College Avenue motel, according to police.

Christopher Heal, 19, of Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, theft by receiving and criminal mischief. Heal was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Officers were called to the Motel 6 at 2980 N. College Ave. at 10:49 a.m. Sunday on a report of shots being fired, according to a police report. Heal was found hiding in a nearby backyard east of the motel. Officers found a 9 mm Glock handgun, which had been disassembled into three pieces, along the path taken by Heal from the motel to the backyard, according to the report.

Officers also found a camouflage pouch containing 39 grams of marijuana in two plastic bags, several empty plastic bags, a digital scale and a plastic prescription bottle containing Buspirone.

Police said Heal was staying at the motel. Heal told investigators he and a high school friend were smoking marijuana in the room Saturday. Heal said his friend told him someone would be coming by to buy an ounce of marijuana, according to the report. Heal said he was in the bathroom when he heard a "scuffle" and someone called out to him, according to the report. He said he opened the door and saw two men running away. Heal said he fired three shots from a 9 mm Glock handgun at the the men.

Surveillance video shows two men running across the parking lot and toward College Avenue, according to the report. Heal fired three shots within range of several hotel rooms and one hit a car in the parking lot, according to the report.

Heal told the officers he fired the shots because he was scared and only had three rounds in the handgun.

Police said the men who were shot at were not found.