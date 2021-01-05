Henderson shines for Gamecocks

South Carolina guard Brea Beal (12) and forward Victaria Saxton (5) battle Alabama forward Jasmine Walker (40) under the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- After helping set up her teammates in South Carolina's last game, it was Destanni Henderson's turn to step into the spotlight.

Henderson had 20 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists to lead the fifth-ranked Gamecocks to a 77-60 victory over Alabama on Monday night.

"She pushed tempo, and when she is playing fast and downhill, she is a hard guard," South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley said.

Henderson, who had just two points with nine assists against Florida on Thursday, finished only three points and one rebound shy of matching her career-highs against Alabama.

The Crimson Tide cut the deficit to eight points late in the third quarter, but Zia Cooke scored nine of her 18 points during the final 11 minutes to keep the Gamecocks (7-1, 2-0 SEC) in control down the stretch.

The Gamecocks struggled to contain Alabama senior Jordan Lewis, who scored a career-high 28 points for the Crimson Tide (8-1, 1-1), topping her previous best of 27 against Missouri on Thursday.

"We didn't stop her," Staley said. "We just slowed her down and made her maybe pass off a little more than she was doing in the third quarter. So there are glimpses of it, really good play."

Lewis did most of her damage in the third quarter when she scored 13 points. It felt like all of Alabama's offensive possessions during that stretch started and ended with the senior driving inside to the basket.

South Carolina's starting lineup averaged 1.6 inches taller than their counterparts on the Crimson Tide, and that difference seemed decisive.

South Carolina actually hauled in more rebounds on offense (26) than the Crimson Tide could pull down on defense (24), giving the Gamecocks a decisive 55-31 overall edge. That allowed the Gamecocks to score twice as many second-chance points (22) as Alabama (11).

"I'm not really concentrating on today," Staley said. "I'm looking at the big picture. We're looking further down the line because we know if we stay where we are today, we're exiting early out of the SEC Tournament, and we won't get the chance to defend our regular-season championship in the SEC."

NO. 12 MARYLAND 84,

NO. 19 INDIANA 80

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Ashley Owusu scored 20 points, including the clinching free throw with 4.3 seconds left, and No. 12 Maryland held off No. 19 Indiana after letting a 16-point fourth-quarter lead dwindle to three.

Diamond Miller also had 20 points for the Terrapins (7-1, 3-0 Big Ten), who led 23-9 after one quarter and by double figures midway through the fourth quarter.

Grace Berger had a career-high 26 points for the Hoosiers (5-3, 3-1), who are now 0-11 against Maryland. Mackenzie Holmes added 18 points and 11 rebounds.

NO. 16 OHIO STATE 82,

PENN STATE 69

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Madison Greene had 24 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists, Jacy Sheldon scored 21 points and No. 16 Ohio State beat Penn State 82-69 in its first game since Dec. 10.

Ohio State (5-0, 1-0 Big Ten) went 24 days between games after pausing due to covid-19 protocols, last beating Miami (Ohio).

Makenna Marisa had 21 points and nine rebounds for Penn State (3-4, 0-3).

NO. 20 DEPAUL 94, VILLANOVA 82

CHICAGO -- Sonya Morris scored 22 points, Darrione Rogers had 21, Lexi Held added 18, and the trio combined for 12 three-pointers as DePaul rolled Villanova.

Rogers made 5 of 8 three-pointers, including four in the final 4:04 of the first half to help DePaul build a 54-43 lead. Held added four makes and Morris three as the Blue Demons (6-3, 3-1 Big East) connected on 13 of 30 from distance.

Maddy Siegrist scored 30-plus points for the third time this season, recording 31 points on 12-of-24 shooting for Villanova (7-2, 2-2).

NO. 21 GONZAGA 79,

PACIFIC 59

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Jenn Wirth scored a career-high 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting to lead Gonzaga over Pacific.

Melody Kempton and Cierra Walker each scored 11 for the Bulldogs (9-2, 4-0 West Coast Conference), who went 8 of 19 from three-point range and shot 55% (28 of 51) overall.

Valarie Higgins scored 11 points and Kaylin Randhawa 10 for the Tigers (3-2, 1-1), who shot 37% (22 of 60).

MEN'S TOP 25

NO. 14 WEST VIRGINIA 87, OKLAHOMA STATE 84

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Derek Culver had 22 points and 19 rebounds to help West Virginia come all the way back from 19 down in the second half to beat Oklahoma State.

Miles McBride scored 19 of his 21 points after halftime for West Virginia (9-3, 2-2 Big 12), including 14 in the final four minutes. Taz Sherman added 20 points for the Mountaineers.

Freshman star Cade Cunningham had 25 points and nine rebounds before fouling out in the final minute for Oklahoma State (7-3, 1-3). Isaac Likekele added a season-high 22 points and seven rebounds for the Cowboys.

