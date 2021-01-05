• Cindy Gaylord, chairwoman of the Westfield, Mass., historical commission, said a veteran with "a great deal of shame and remorse" returned a bronze sword he said he stole from a statue of Revolutionary War Gen. William Shepard 40 years ago after a night of drinking with several friends.

• Ianther Mills, senior pastor at Asbury United Methodist Church in Washington, D.C., said a second banner supporting the Black Lives Matter movement was "cut from the signpost and stolen sometime over Christmas weekend."

• Jason Kenney, the premier of Canada's Alberta province who last week said he would not punish members of his government for traveling abroad, reversed course and is asking people to resign after they vacationed outside Canada despite guidelines urging people to avoid nonessential travel during the pandemic.

• Jean Peters Baker, prosecuting attorney for Jackson County, Mo., said JoEllen Engelbart, a 32-year-old assistant prosecutor in the Kansas City area, has died from the coronavirus.

• Jerry Smith, road manager in Leflore County, Miss., is urging the county to begin a joint effort with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to remove beaver dams from creeks and water bodies adjacent to roadways during the rainy winter season because otherwise, "we are going to get a lot of flooding."

• David Van Dyke, 29, accused of twice arguing with a man inside a Nashville, Tenn., store before fatally shooting him, set his weapon in a planter at the store's entrance and surrendered to police to face a homicide charge, authorities said.

• Ken Lee, 31, a self-taught registered snake catcher in Hong Kong, said he works to return his slithering quarry, including Burmese pythons and venomous pit vipers, back to the wild or sends them to an animal sanctuary rather than selling the snakes to be served up in soups.

• Rusty Clevenger, the coroner in Spartanburg County, S.C., said he expects it will take several months to investigate, using the help of a forensic anthropologist, the bones of a baby after a person remodeling an old house in Pacolet found them hidden inside a wall.

• Odilon Oyervides Jr. of Roma, Texas, convicted of participating in a human smuggling operation that investigators said kept more than 100 individuals hidden in a shed in the summer heat, was sentenced to nine years in federal prison, prosecutors said.