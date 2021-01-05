Making transit enticing

I still remember the first time I rode public transit, at about 7 years old. My mother took me along on an errand using Razorback Transit to ride from downtown Fayetteville to the University of Arkansas campus.

When I stepped inside to see the royal blue interior with what felt like futuristic lounge seating, I was awestruck. The bus seemed to glide through turns and over bumps like a yacht cutting through smooth seas. It was luxury compared to the cramped brown bench seating atop the rigid suspensions in the yellow buses that took me to school.

As I got older, riding the transit became a regular part of life of being a kid in Fayetteville. My friends and I rode whenever and wherever we could. It was fun and freeing not to have to ask a parent for a ride. And the bus was free, after all.

Over the decades, Razorback Transit has grown from seven routes to seventeen. In a normal year, it provides almost 2 million free rides to anyone who wants to step aboard.

Ozark Regional Transit has introduced transit services across Northwest Arkansas in recent years that connect our cities to many rural areas. It too, has recently gone fare-free for most of its service.

Despite the price being right for riders, less than 1% of Northwest Arkansas work commutes are made by public transit. Arkansas ranks 47th in transit ridership nationally. Transit has gone largely underfunded and primarily serves riders of necessity rather than riders of choice.

This lack of support and funding may soon change. The Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission recently adopted the Connect Northwest Arkansas plan. This plan provides city and regional planners with a 10-year blueprint to modernize our transit system to keep pace with our growth. But the plan will need funding from a variety of sources to be truly successful.

If you think traffic is bad now, consider that by 2045 the population of Benton and Washington counties are projected to double to nearly 1 million people.

Unless we want to be stuck in traffic, breathing each other's exhaust fumes, we need to elevate our transit systems to handle a million people heading to school, to work, to the grocery store or just to see their friends across town. Our goal should be to provide service not just to people who cannot drive. Our transit service should operate at a level that entices would-be drivers to hop on a bus instead.

How do we coax drivers to choose transit? In short, we must provide the sort of experience that inspired me as a kid. Urban planners say the key is to offer a better experience on a bus -- comfortable, fast, reliable, low-stress, amenities such as seating at stops and on board WiFi to make riding the bus better than getting behind the wheel.

The future of our roads, in other words, calls for us to imagine and build a transit system that makes SUVs and sedans feel like clunky yellow school buses of the past.