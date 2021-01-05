Man shot outside Little Rock gas station, police say

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A man was injured outside a gas station on South Woodrow Street in a shooting reported just before 1 a.m. on Monday, police said.

Kimberly Brown told officers she stopped at the gas station on so her brother, Curtis McNeal, could get a drink, according to an incident report.

Brown said she stayed in the vehicle parked in front of the business, according to the report.

Brown told officers she heard her brother talking to someone, then heard four gunshots, but she did not see anyone, the report states.

She got out of the vehicle and helped her brother into the passenger side and noticed his stomach was bleeding, so she took him to the hospital, police said.

Police met with McNeal, 25, in the emergency room of Baptist Health's North Little Rock hospital, where he told officers he heard gunshots, got hit, then dropped to the ground, according to the incident report.

McNeal told officers he did not think the person was shooting at him, just he got caught in the crossfire, the report states.

Police believe McNeal, who is not from Little Rock, described the E-Z Mart, 1201 South Woodrow St., as the location of the shooting.

Doctors told officers McNeal did not have life-threatening injuries, as the bullet grazed him, according to the report.