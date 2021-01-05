Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Jamie Pratt, 39, of 4016 N. Howard Porter Road in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine and unlawful use of a communications device. Pratt was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Decatur

• Mark Review, 57, of 18623 Mahurin Lane in Gateway was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Review was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Justin White, 34, of West Fork was arrested Monday in connection with burglary, theft by receiving and criminal mischief. White was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Gentry

• Stanley Spencer, 33, of 634 N. Gentry Blvd. in Gentry was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Spencer was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Jorge Amaral, 36, of 2895 E. Settler St. in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated residential burglary. Amaral was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Thomas Sexton, 35, of 712 S. 23rd St. in Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection with two counts of domestic battering. Sexton was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.