Norway hunts on for landslide survivors

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- Norwegian officials insisted Monday that there was "still hope" of finding survivors in air pockets five days after a landslide killed at least seven people as it carried away homes in a village north of the capital. Three people are still missing.

Police spokesman Roger Pettersen said search efforts in the landslide-hit village of Ask, 16 miles northeast of Oslo, are still considered "a rescue operation." But only bodies have been found in the past few days.

The region's below-freezing temperatures are "working against us, but we have been very clear in our advice to the [rescuers] that as long as there are cavities where the missing may have stayed, it is possible to survive," said Dr. Halvard Stave, who is taking part in the rescue operation.

Temperatures in Ask were 17.6 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday.

"I would still describe the situation as very unreal," said Anders Oestensen, the mayor of Gjerdrum municipality, where Ask is located.

Authorities said one victim was found Friday, three more on Saturday and three others Sunday. Ten people have been injured, one of them seriously.

Search teams patrolled with dogs as helicopters and drones with heat-detecting cameras flew over the ravaged hillside in Ask, a village of 5,000 that was hit by the worst landslide in modern Norwegian history. At least 1,000 people were evacuated.

Malaysia says no foul play in resort death

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia -- A Malaysian coroner ruled Monday that the death of a French-Irish teenager whose body was found near a Malaysian jungle resort where she vanished while on vacation was most likely a misadventure that didn't involve other people.

Coroner Maimoonah Aid ruled out homicide, natural death and suicide and said Nora Anne Quoirin probably got lost after leaving her family's cottage on her own.

The 15-year-old disappeared at the Dusun eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state Aug. 4, 2019, a day after the family arrived for a vacation. After an extensive search, her body was found Aug. 13 beside a stream on a palm oil estate about 1.6 miles from the resort.

Police believed she climbed out of the cottage window on her own, with no evidence of foul play. But her parents said she was probably kidnapped because she had mental and physical disabilities and wouldn't have wandered off on her own. They told the inquest that a third party could have dumped her body in the area following the search operation.

The coroner described the family's suggestions as "nothing more than probably theory" with no evidence.

Nora Anne's parents, who were listening to the online verdict from their home in London, said in a statement that they were "utterly disappointed."

U.S. building security school in Cyprus

NICOSIA, Cyprus -- A U.S.-funded center in Cyprus will help train officials from countries in the eastern Mediterranean region and the Middle East on the latest techniques in border, customs, maritime and cyber security, the acting head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Monday.

Chad Wolf said the $5 million Cyprus Center for Land, Open-seas, and Port Security will incorporate a mobile facility to instruct officials on how to best protect their key infrastructure and take part in cross-border cyber investigations.

The center will also include a mock land border crossing and a passenger screening area. The U.S. will build the facility and provide equipment and trainers. It's expected that it will be completed by year's end.

"These training platforms will serve as a hub that works in close coordination and association with partner countries in the Mediterranean, the Middle East and elsewhere," Wolf said at a ceremony marking the start of the center's construction.

Wolf said the center will mirror a facility that the State Department has maintained in Central America for more than a decade.

Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said talks are ongoing with officials from the U.S. and the European Security and Defense College to expand the center's operations to include counterterrorism training.

Boat with 20 migrants sinks off Colombia

BOGOTA, Colombia -- Rescue workers in Colombia are trying to locate more than 20 migrants whose boat sank as it tried to reach Panama.

The sinking was reported Monday by officials in Acandi, a municipality along the Gulf of Uraba, an inlet of the Caribbean sea that is lined by dense jungle. Thousands of migrants cross the gulf each year on small boats.

Migrants traveling through the Uraba region are mostly trying to make it to the United States. Many come from Cuba and Haiti. But it is also common to see migrants from Africa and Asia along this route.

Colombia's navy confirmed the shipwreck and says it is still trying to determine how many migrants were on the boat, and how many survived the accident.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports