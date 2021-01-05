Off The Wire

FILE - In this Dec. 15 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn speaks after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, in Carson, Calif. The Los Angeles Chargers have fired coach Anthony Lynn less than two seasons after he led the franchise to the AFC divisional round. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File)

FOOTBALL

Chargers dismiss Lynn

The Los Angeles Chargers fired coach Anthony Lynn less than two seasons after he led the franchise to the playoffs. Los Angeles won its final four games to finish 7-9, but it wasn't enough to save Lynn's job. Hired by the Chargers in January 2017, Lynn was the first Black head coach in franchise history. He went 34-32 with Los Angeles, but just 12-20 over the past two seasons. He had one year remaining on his contract. Los Angeles started 0-4 during Lynn's first season in 2017, but finished 9-7 after winning six of the last seven games. That served as a springboard to 2018 as the Chargers went 12-4, which tied for the best record in the AFC. They defeated Baltimore in the wild-card round before losing to New England in the divisional playoffs. Trying to repeat that success has been elusive. They are 7-16 since the start of last season in games decided by eight points or fewer.

Jaguars fire Marrone

The Jacksonville Jaguars fired coach Doug Marrone on Monday, a little more than 12 hours after ending the season with a 15th consecutive loss. It was a move many thought owner Shad Khan should have made at the end of the 2019 season, but he gave Marrone another chance to make Jacksonville a playoff contender for the second time in four years. "I am committed and determined to deliver winning football to the City of Jacksonville," Khan said in a statement. "Realizing that goal requires a fresh start throughout our football operations." Marrone went 24-43 in four seasons in Jacksonville, falling a few plays shy of the franchise's first Super Bowl in 2017 and then miring near the bottom of the league since. The Jaguars dropped 21 of Marrone's final 24 games, including 15 by double digits.

Elway to hire GM

John Elway announced a major change in the Denver Broncos' football operations Monday, saying he'll hire a general manager who will report to him but have final say on the draft, free agency and the roster. Elway, who has been GM since 2011, will remain as president of football operations in 2021, the final year of his contract. Elway engineered a dramatic turnaround of the franchise when he returned to his beloved Broncos, building a team that reached the playoffs in each of his first five seasons. They won two AFC championships and one Super Bowl to go with the two Super Bowls he won as a Hall of Fame quarterback in Denver. His biggest move was luring Peyton Manning to Denver after the Colts released the star quarterback. Since Manning retired a month after winning Super Bowl 50, the Broncos have missed the playoffs in each of the past five seasons and gone 32-48, including 5-11 this season.

Raiders' RB arrested

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs received minor injuries and was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after a pre-dawn single-vehicle crash Monday near McCarran International Airport, authorities said. A Las Vegas police report said Jacobs, 22, was taken to a hospital for treatment of a cut on his forehead after an air bag deployed when the 2019 Acura NSX sports car he was driving crashed into a tunnel wall at the Las Vegas airport, prosecutor Eric Bauman said. Police at the scene determined Jacobs was impaired by alcohol, and blood was drawn at the hospital, Bauman said. Laboratory results can take several weeks.

Browns lose Vernon

Browns starting defensive end Olivier Vernon ruptured his Achilles tendon during Sunday's playoff-clinching win over Pittsburgh and is done for the season. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Vernon will have surgery. Stefanski also said rookie wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones suffered a concussion against the Steelers and is in protocol. Vernon had his ninth sack this season before he went down in the fourth quarter. He was unable to put any weight on his leg while being assisted to the sideline medical tent before being driven in a cart to the locker room.

BASKETBALL

Durant in quarantine

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will be sidelined for a week-long quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for covid-19, people with knowledge of the situation confirmed. Durant, who tested positive in March, was officially listed as out for a home game against the Utah Jazz today. A seven-day absence would also sideline him for upcoming games against the Philadelphia 76ers, Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder. The Nets got off to a 2-0 start but enter today with a 3-4 record. Durant, 32, has averaged 28.2 points, 7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game in six contests.

Spurs' PG breaks toe

San Antonio Spurs point guard Derrick White is out indefinitely after breaking his left second toe. White had offseason surgery on the same toe, but the Spurs said Monday the fracture is a new injury. White missed training camp, the preseason and the first four games of the regular season after undergoing surgery on the toe in August. He made his season debut Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers. The four-year veteran suffered the non-displaced fracture after falling in the second quarter of that game. White, who was on a minutes restriction, had nine points in 23 minutes in the Lakers' 109-103 victory.

BASEBALL

Pitcher Hughes retires

Phil Hughes has retired from baseball, more than two years after throwing his last pitch. The 34-year-old right-hander said on Twitter on Sunday he was announcing what's been "fairly apparent ... these last couple years." A World Series champion with the Yankees in 2009, Hughes was 88-79 with a 4.52 ERA in 211 starts and 79 relief appearances over 12 major-league seasons with New York (2007-13), Minnesota (2014-18) and San Diego (2018). He was an All-Star in 2010, when he went a career-best 18-8. He won 16 games in both 2012 and 2014. Hughes started 2018 with a 6.75 ERA in 12 innings over seven games for the Twins and was traded to San Diego that May. After he allowed two runs in a three-inning relief outing against Milwaukee on Aug. 8, he was designated for assignment two days later and released Aug. 16.

Giants sign Casali

Catcher Curt Casali agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Monday, a month after he was cut by the Cincinnati Reds. Yhe 32-year-old Casali hit .224 with 6 home runs and 8 RBI in 31 games and 93 plate appearances last year, when he earned $541,667 in prorated pay from a $1,462,500 salary. Reds pitchers were 14-11 with a 3.68 ERA in his starts. Casali has a .230 average, 37 home runs and 105 RBI in seven major-league seasons with Tampa Bay (2014-17) and Cincinnati (2018-20). San Francisco opened a roster spot by unconditionally releasing left-hander Andrew Suarez, whose rights were sold to South Korea's LG Twins. Casali can earn $500,000 in roster bonuses, either $500,000 for making the opening day active roster or $125,000 apiece for 30, 60, 90 and 120 days on the active roster.