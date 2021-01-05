Official in White Hall dies in crash

White Hall Council Member Andrew M. "Andy" Lunsford was killed in an automobile crash on New Year's Eve.

The driver of a 2015 Mustang turned left onto Pratt Road from Ironton Road. While turning, the Mustang struck a second vehicle, forcing it to crash into Lunsford's Tacoma pickup, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

The Pulaski County sheriff's office and emergency personnel responded to the crash that occurred about 3:45 p.m.

Lunsford was pronounced dead at the scene, which was near exit 7 of Interstate 530.

It was raining and the road was wet, Pulaski County Deputy Andrew Garrison noted in the accident report.

Lunsford, 49, served as Ward 1 City Council member for the past 13 years, during a time of great residential and commercial growth within the city, said White Hall Mayor Noel Foster.

Lunsford served on the finance committee.

Ken Smith, 25-year council member, said, "This is the first time we've lost someone like this. He will be missed."

Lunsford brought many positive attributes to the council.

In particular, it was his acumen as a real estate appraiser during the city's past 15-year growth spurt that was valued by his fellow council members.

"He was the consummate professional," Smith said.

Foster said Lunsford was part of a group that worked on projects such as the construction of the White Hall Community Center and Crenshaw Springs Water Park.

Lunsford also helped entice new businesses like a Star City Bank branch and Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel.

He was also the overseer of the fast-paced growth on Sheridan Road, which included the construction of the Smart Motors complex and the planned Relyance Bank headquarters and TownePlace Suites by Marriott.

As a real estate and financial professional, Foster said, Lunsford's expertise was invaluable.

Most recently, Lunsford, along with the mayor and other council members, worked with Brookshire's management on the renovations of the old Cranford Grocery Store on Dollarway.

Joe Spadoni, White Hall Chamber of Commerce president, knew Lunsford professionally and often attended the same government and community events.

He described Lunsford as always willing to help or volunteer.

"He was a great part of the City Council, and during his tenure, the city has grown dramatically," Spadoni said.

Foster said he was deeply impacted by Lunsford's death.

"Andy was a dear friend, a good family man, and was a great leader," he said. "It's just tragic."