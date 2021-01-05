Opinion extra

With the replica edition of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, we are able to sometimes add pages that we think readers might enjoy or that we think are important. The news side of this outfit does it almost every day with the National Extra or One Good Thing Extra and the always informative extra pages of coronavirus graphics.

With all the news about the joint session of Congress coming up Wednesday, and whether and how congressional members might try to stop, delay or change the Electoral College count, the best explanation we've seen over the weeks comes from Michael Cembalest at J.P. Morgan, who put together background and legal thoughts. You'll find an extra page after the Voices Page in the replica section today.

Michael Cembalest is chairman of Market and Investment Strategy for J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management and author of "Eye on the Market." Mr. Cembalest is responsible for the development of market and investment insights across the firm's Institutional, Funds and Private Banking businesses.

For a deeper dive into his views on what will drive markets and the economy in 2021, visit the Eye on the Market 2021 Outlook at arkansasonline.com/15recovery/