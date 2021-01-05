Police investigate theft of 19 guns, ammunition from Arkansas State Fairgrounds

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Little Rock police are investigating the theft of more than a dozen guns and 450 rounds of ammunition early Sunday morning at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds.

RK Shows hosted a gun show over the weekend at the State Fairgrounds Hall of Industry, where the burglary occurred.

A security guard told police the back door to the building was open and the chain that was on the inside of the door was broken, according to an incident report released Tuesday by the Little Rock Police Department.

Based on security camera footage, the security guard's supervisor described the suspect as a black man wearing a camo jacket, black beanie and white shoes, the report said.

The suspect went to several vendors' booths in the back of the building and appeared to wrap a gun in a white sheet, according to the report.

Officers saw a rifle and rifle parts scattered on the floor inside building and discovered two drum magazines, one AK47 40-round magazine and one AR15 pistol brace wrapped in a sheet behind the building, according to the report.

An estimated $16,252 worth of guns, ammunition and gear were taken, according to the report. The report listed 19 guns, from pistols to semi-automatic rifles, taken in the heist.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article contained an incorrect time. The theft occurred early Sunday morning.