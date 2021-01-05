Semester on; 1,869 covid cases in schools

LITTLE ROCK -- As the spring semester for public schools ramps up this week with students and teachers returning to either in-person or online learning, there are nearly 2,000 cumulative active coronavirus cases in districts across the state, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.

The Health Department tallied 1,754 active cumulative in public schools. Out of the state's more than 260 districts and charter systems, 87 have five or more positives, the Health Department reported in its bi-weekly educational institutions update, released Monday and Thursday.

School systems with fewer than five cases aren't individually identified for privacy issues. Of those school systems, there are 350 cumulative active cases.

The Little Rock School District is ranked first on the list with 87 active cases, followed by Rogers with 80 and Springdale also with 80.

In its daily covid-19 update, the Little Rock School District logged 28 new positive cases and 61 individuals quarantined on Monday afternoon.

Over the weekend, the Little Rock district reported 29 new cases and 32 quarantines.

Private schools logged 115 active cases, according to the Health Department. Shiloh Christian School, a private school system in Springdale, ranked first with 13 active cases. Southwest Christian Academy in Little Rock is second with 10. Episcopal Collegiate School, also in Little Rock, is third with eight.

Cabot Public School District posted an announcement to parents on Sunday notifying them students have the option of learning remotely for the remainder of the district's fall semester, which ends Jan. 15.

"We understand that parents may be concerned with returning to school at this time due to the increase in positive cases," the announcement said. "The district will allow students to request make-up work for the final two weeks of the semester."

Parents can request a two-week "attendance waiver" should families not feel comfortable sending children to school though students must still complete assigned work, the district said.

"It will be the expectation of the district that all students return to class on Tues., Jan. 19, for the start of the second semester," the Cabot Public School District said, adding that students can enroll in an online virtual academy.

Cumulative active cases on college and university campuses totaled 407 in Monday's education report from the Health Department.

The University of Arkansas was at the top of the list released by the state Health Department with 17 active cases. On its website, UA reported 23 active cases in its latest data available Monday.

The University of Arkansas Pulaski Technical College ranked second with 15 cases, followed by Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville with 13, according to the Health Department.