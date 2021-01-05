Slack message system disrupted

Slack, the popular messaging platform used by millions of people worldwide, experienced a major disruption in service Monday as many U.S. employees returned to work after the holidays.

The company initially called the service problem an "incident" in a statement on its website, then upgraded it to an "outage" an hour later. "Customers may have trouble loading channels or connecting to Slack at this time," the statement said. "Our team is investigating and we will follow up with more information as soon as we have it. We apologize for any disruption caused."

The website Downdetector, which tracks internet disruptions, recorded a spike in reported problems with Slack about 9 a.m. and the company posted its statement about the problem at 9:14 a.m. Most issues were resolved by 2 p.m. Monday.

Downdetector indicated that the disruptions affected users in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, France, Japan and other countries.

Users could not send messages, load channels, make calls or log in to the service, and some had problems with their calendars and notifications. The failure sent many people either to Slack's competitors, such as Google or Zoom's video services, or back to phone calls and emails -- tools that could feel antiquated to some employees who, while working from home for much of the past year, have grown used to the convenience and immediacy of the Slack app on their laptop or smartphone.

It was not immediately clear how many of Slack's more than 10 million daily users were affected. Asked about the extent of the failure and what may have caused it, a Slack representative said there were no additional details to share beyond the updates the company had posted online.

"Our teams are aware and are investigating the issue," the representative said. "We know how important it is for people to stay connected, and we are working hard to get everyone running as normal."