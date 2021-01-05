Slack message system disrupted

Slack, the popular messaging platform used by millions of people worldwide, experienced a major disruption in service Monday as many U.S. employees returned to work after the holidays.
The company initially called the service problem an "incident" in a statement on its website, then upgraded it to an "outage" an hour later. "Customers may have trouble loading channels or connecting to Slack at this time," the statement said. "Our team is investigating and we will follow up with more information as soon as we have it. We apologize for any disruption caused."
The website Downdetector, which tracks internet disruptions, recorded a spike in reported problems with Slack about 9 a.m. and the company posted its statement about the problem at 9:14 a.m. Most issues were resolved by 2 p.m. Monday.
Downdetector indicated that the disruptions affected users in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, France, Japan and other countries.
Users could not send messages, load channels, make calls or log in to the service, and some had problems with their calendars and notifications. The failure sent many people either to Slack's competitors, such as Google or Zoom's video services, or back to phone calls and emails -- tools that could feel antiquated to some employees who, while working from home for much of the past year, have grown used to the convenience and immediacy of the Slack app on their laptop or smartphone.
It was not immediately clear how many of Slack's more than 10 million daily users were affected. Asked about the extent of the failure and what may have caused it, a Slack representative said there were no additional details to share beyond the updates the company had posted online.
"Our teams are aware and are investigating the issue," the representative said. "We know how important it is for people to stay connected, and we are working hard to get everyone running as normal."
Workers returning from holiday breaks took to Twitter to gloat about the disruption.
"If Slack is down for 15 minutes the work day is canceled. I don't make the rules," one user wrote. "Slack going down the first day back to work in 2021 is how we all feel about today," another tweeted.
As it has grown in recent years, Slack has become an essential workplace tool, with many users in media organizations and companies that have shifted to working from home because of the coronavirus pandemic. More than 750,000 companies use the service, according to Slack, which became an independent publicly traded company in mid-2019.
Salesforce, a company that sells marketing and sales software, announced in December that it would buy Slack for $27.7 billion in cash and stock, the latest in a series of major deals showing the demand for tools that allow people to work remotely. Adobe said in November that it planned to acquire management software company Workfront for $1.5 billion, and Atlassian, which sells tools for developers, said it would buy enterprise services business Mindville for an undisclosed amount.
The high-profile deals indicated intense competition in the market for workplace software. Other companies with such products, including Airtable, Dropbox and Smartsheet, may be among the potential targets for acquisitions by powerful tech companies. Executives at Slack, which was founded in 2010, had rejected such offers in the past.
Slack has also faced increasing competition, especially from Microsoft, which offers a collaboration product called Teams. In July, Slack filed a complaint with the European Commission that claimed that Microsoft had unfairly bundled Teams with its Microsoft Office work products, including Word, Excel and PowerPoint.
Although failures were once fairly common for internet companies, especially startups that grew quickly, they have become more rare as several tech giants, such as Google and Facebook, have built networks of interconnected data centers.
But major firms have experienced widespread problems in recent months, highlighting how reliant many companies, schools and governments have become on those networks. In September, Google services, including Gmail, Hangouts, Maps and YouTube, briefly crashed, as did Slack and a suite of Microsoft services, including Outlook, Office 365 and Teams. In December, Google suffered another failure with its apps that lasted about 45 minutes. And in August, a failure involving video service Zoom caused problems for several hours on what was the first day of school for many students.
