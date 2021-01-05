MEN'S BASKETBALL

Coupet earns Sun Belt honor

UALR guard Ben Coupet Jr. was named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

The senior served as the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's driving offensive force in back-to-back wins against Texas-Arlington, averaging 26.5 points and 6.5 rebounds on 77.3% shooting from the field and 73.3% three-point shooting.

Coupet opened conference play with a career-high 27 points in the Trojans' 102-93 win Friday. He followed it up Saturday with 26 points and six three-pointers in the Trojans' 75-62 victory over the Mavericks.

Coupet is the second UALR player to receive the conference honor this season, joining Markquis Nowell, who received the honor Dec. 8.

-- Eli Lederman

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

ASU downs Central Baptist College

Four players scored in double figures as Arkansas State University beat Central Baptist College 85-39 on Monday in Jonesboro.

Peyton Martin led the Red Wolves (5-1) with a game-high 19 points and six rebounds, and Karolina Szydlowska notched her first career double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Jireh Washington added 13 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists, and Mattie Hatcher tallied a career-best 11 points off the bench.

Arkansas State held the Mustangs (0-2) to 11 points or fewer in all four quarters and won the rebounding battle 56-44. The Red Wolves shot 44.3% from the field and handed out 24 assists.

FOOTBALL

Bowling commits to Utah State

Arkansas State University transfer Brandon Bowling committed to Utah State on Monday, the former Red Wolves receiver announced via Twitter.

The 5-9 receiver is the second ASU player to transfer to Utah State and reunite with former ASU coach Blake Anderson. Former ASU quarterback Logan Bonner committed to Utah State on Dec. 29.

Bowling maintains one year of eligibility.

He was the Red Wolves' third-leading pass catcher in 2020, finishing with 39 receptions for 507 and 7 touchdowns. In his career, Bowling made 82 receptions for 878 yards and 9 touchdowns.

-- Eli Lederman