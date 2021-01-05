Surge puts England back into lockdown

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures, during a visit to view the vaccination programme at the Chase Farm Hospital in north London, Monday Jan. 4, 2021, part of the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust. Johnson warned Sunday that more onerous lockdown restrictions in England are likely in the coming weeks as the country reels from a coronavirus variant that has pushed infection rates to their highest recorded levels. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP)

LONDON -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced a new national lockdown for England until at least mid-February to combat a fast-spreading new variant of the coronavirus, even as Britain ramped up its vaccination program by becoming the first nation to start using the shot developed by Oxford University and drugmaker AstraZeneca.

The emergence of the variant has added even more urgency to the worldwide race to vaccinate people against the scourge. New York on Monday reported its first known case of the variant, joining Colorado, California and Florida.

Johnson said people must stay at home again, as they were ordered to do in the first wave of the pandemic in March, this time because the new virus variant was spreading in a "frustrating and alarming" way.

"As I speak to you tonight, our hospitals are under more pressure from covid than at any time since the start of the pandemic," he said in a televised address.

Starting today, primary and secondary schools and colleges will be closed except for the children of key workers and vulnerable pupils. University students will not be returning until at least mid-February. People were told to work from home unless it's impossible to do so, and to leave home only for essential trips.

All nonessential shops and personal care services like hairdressers will be closed, and restaurants can operate only takeout services.

As of Monday, there were 26,626 covid-19 patients in hospitals in England, an increase of more than 30% from a week ago. That is 40% above the highest level of the first wave in the spring.

Large areas of England were already under tight restrictions as officials try to control an alarming surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, blamed on the new variant that is more contagious. Authorities have recorded more than 50,000 new infections daily since passing that milestone for the first time on Dec. 29. On Monday, they reported 407 virus-related deaths to push the confirmed death toll total to 75,431, one of the worst in Europe.

The U.K.'s chief medical officers warned that without further action, "there is a material risk of the National Health Service in several areas being overwhelmed over the next 21 days."

The announcements came on the day U.K. health authorities began putting the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine into arms around the country, fueling hopes that life may begin returning to normal by the spring.

"The weeks ahead will be the hardest yet, but I really do believe that we're entering the last phase of the struggle," Johnson said.

Britain has secured the rights to 100 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which is cheaper and easier to use than some of its rivals. In particular, it doesn't require the super-cold storage needed for the Pfizer vaccine.

The new vaccine will be administered at a small number of hospitals for the first few days so authorities can watch out for any adverse reactions. Officials said hundreds of new vaccination sites -- including local doctors' offices -- will open later this week, joining the more than 700 vaccination sites already in operation.

A "massive ramp-up operation" is underway, Johnson said. The goal was that by mid-February, some 13 million people in the top priority groups -- care home residents, all those older than 70, front-line health and social workers, and those deemed extremely clinically vulnerable -- will be vaccinated, he said.

But aspects of Britain's vaccination plan have spurred controversy.

Both vaccines require two shots, and Pfizer had recommended that the second dose be given within 21 days of the first. But the U.K.'s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization said authorities should give the first vaccine dose to as many people as possible, rather than setting aside shots to ensure others receive two doses. It has stretched out the time between the doses from 21 days to within 12 weeks.

While two doses are required to fully protect against covid-19, both vaccines provide high levels of protection after the first dose, the committee said. Making the first dose the priority will "maximize benefits from the vaccination program in the short term," it said.

Health officials in the United States have adamantly opposed the idea of delaying second doses.

"I would not be in favor of that," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told CNN on Friday. "We're going to keep doing what we're doing."

But on Sunday, Moncef Slaoui, scientific adviser of Operation Warp Speed, the federal effort to accelerate vaccine development and distribution, suggested an intriguing alternative: giving some Americans two half-doses of the Moderna vaccine, a way to possibly milk more immunity from the nation's limited vaccine supply.

SECOND DOSES BEGIN IN U.S.

While Britain began rolling out AstraZeneca's vaccine, the first Americans inoculated against covid-19 began rolling up their sleeves for their second dose Monday.

In Southern California, intensive care nurse Helen Cordova got her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center along with other doctors and nurses, who bared their arms the prescribed three weeks after they received their first shot. The second round of shots began in various locations around the country as the U.S. death toll surpassed 352,000.

"I'm really excited because that means I'm just that much closer to having the immunity and being a little safer when I come to work and, you know, just being around my family," Cordova said.

Over the weekend, U.S. government officials reported that vaccinations had accelerated significantly. As of Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said nearly 4.6 million shots had been dispensed in the U.S., after a slow and uneven start to the campaign, marked by confusion, logistical hurdles and a patchwork of approaches by state and local authorities.

The rollout remained bumpy over the weekend. Seniors lined up early for vaccinations in one Tennessee town, but the doses were gone by 10 a.m. In Houston, the Health Department phone system crashed Saturday, the first day officials opened a free vaccination clinic to the public.

Nursing home workers in Ohio were opting out of the vaccination in great numbers, said Gov. Mike DeWine, while Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles, now a center of the pandemic, warned that vaccine distribution was moving far too slowly. Hospitalizations of covid-19 patients during the past month have more than doubled in California.

New York on Monday faced a growing crisis over the lagging pace of vaccinations as the first case of the more contagious variant was confirmed in the state. The 60-year-old man who tested positive was recovering, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo was urging rapid testing for anyone who might have come into contact with the man at the jewelry store in Saratoga Springs where he worked.

The discovery of the new variant was just the latest complication for state health officials, who are overseeing a planned inoculation of some 20 million state residents.

The small number of vaccine recipients is particularly striking in New York City, where roughly 110,000 people -- in a city of more than 8 million -- have received the first of two doses. That is about a quarter of the total number received by the city.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called on the Cuomo administration to allow the city to inoculate a broad array of essential workers and New Yorkers who are 75 and older. The vaccinations had been limited to some health care workers and those living and working at nursing homes; on Monday, many more health care providers were made eligible.

In Louisiana, pharmacy phone lines and websites were inundated Monday after the state unveiled the list of 107 pharmacies that will begin offering immunizations this week for people 70 and older.

With demand certain to outstrip supplies and interest running so high, the state website crashed within minutes of the information's release. The Louisiana Department of Health quickly reworked the website to get the list back online.

Hoping to avoid long lines seen in other states, the health department stressed that appointments are required. Still, people started showing up at their local pharmacies and calling them days ahead of the expanded eligibility, seeking vaccines for themselves or elderly family members. Monday's release of the specific pharmacies offering the vaccine only heightened interest.

FRANCE, EU LAGGING

Elsewhere around the world, France and other parts of Europe have come under fire over slow vaccine rollouts and delays.

France's cautious approach appears to have backfired, leaving just a few hundred people vaccinated after the first week and rekindling anger over the government's handling of the pandemic. The slow rollout has been blamed on mismanagement, staffing shortages over the holidays and a complex consent policy designed to accommodate vaccine skepticism among the French.

"It's a state scandal," Jean Rottner, president of the Grand-Est region of eastern France, said on France-2 television. "Getting vaccinated is becoming more complicated than buying a car."

Health Minister Olivier Veran promised that by the end of Monday, several thousand people would be vaccinated, with the tempo picking up through the week. But that would still leave France well behind its neighbors.

French media broadcast charts comparing vaccine figures in various countries: In France, a nation of 67 million people, just 516 were vaccinated in the first six days, according to the French Health Ministry. Germany's first-week total surpassed 200,000, and Italy's was above 100,000. Millions have been vaccinated in the U.S. and China.

The European Union likewise faced growing criticism about the slow rollout of covid-19 shots across the 27-nation bloc of 450 million people. EU Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said the main problem "is an issue of production capacity, an issue that everybody is facing."

The EU has sealed six vaccine contracts with a variety of manufacturers. But only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been approved for use so far across the EU. The EU's drug regulators are expected to decide Wednesday whether to recommend authorizing the Moderna vaccine.

Information for this article was contributed by Danica Kirka, Sylvia Hui, Jill Lawless, Eugene Garcia, Melinda Deslatte, Kevin McGill and staff members of The Associated Press; by Katherine J. Wu, Rebecca Robbins Jesse McKinley, Luis Ferre-Sadurni and Emma G. Fitzsimmons of The New York Times; and by Michelle Fay Cortez and Anna Edney of Bloomberg News.

