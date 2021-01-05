Trump repeats plea; more in GOP say no

Kelly Loeffler campaigns at Augusta Regional Airport in Augusta, Ga., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Republicans Loeffler and David Perdue are being challenged by Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rafael Warnock in a runoff election on Jan. 5. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump appealed to Republican lawmakers Monday to reverse his election loss to Joe Biden when Congress convenes for a joint session Wednesday to confirm the Electoral College vote.

Electoral voters won by President-elect Biden are "not gonna take this White House!" he shouted as supporters cheered at an outdoor rally in Georgia. Trump's announced purpose for the trip was to boost Republican Senate candidates in today's runoff elections, but he spent much of his speech complaining about his election loss -- which he insists he won "by a lot."

Earlier in Washington, he pressed Republican lawmakers to formally object at the joint session of Congress that is to confirm Biden's victory in the Electoral College, itself a confirmation of his nationwide victory Nov. 3.

Some GOP lawmakers backing Trump are rushing ahead, despite an outpouring of condemnation from current and former party officials warning the effort is undermining Americans' faith in democracy. All 10 living former defense secretaries wrote in an op-ed article that "the time for questioning the results has passed."

It's unclear to what extent GOP leaders in Congress will be able to control Wednesday's session, which could drag into the night, though the challenges to the election are all but certain to fail. Trump himself is whipping up crowds for a Wednesday rally near the White House.

Some of Trump's allies continue to support his claims of voter fraud. But according to a consensus of election officials in the states he's disputing -- as well as former Attorney General William Barr -- there is no evidence of fraud that could change the outcome. Officials who have control over elections in their states, including battlegrounds Biden won, have certified those results as valid.

Of the more than 50 lawsuits the president and his allies have filed challenging results, nearly all have been dismissed or dropped. He's also lost twice in the U.S. Supreme Court.

The effort to keep Trump in office is being led by Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, along with rank-and-file House members, some on the party's fringe.

Cruz's coalition of 11 Republican senators vows to reject the Electoral College tallies unless Congress launches a commission to immediately conduct an audit of the election results.

The group, which presented no new evidence of election problems, includes Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; James Lankford, R-Okla.; Steve Daines, R-Mont.; John Kennedy, R-La.; Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.; Mike Braun, R-Ind.; Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.; Roger Marshall, R-Kan.; Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.; and Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has tried to prevent his party from engaging in this battle, which could help define the GOP in the post-Trump era. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., a Trump ally, has declined to say much publicly on it.

Both Hawley and Cruz are potential 2024 presidential contenders, vying for Trump's base of supporters. Vice President Mike Pence, who is under pressure to tip the results for Trump, will be closely watched as he presides in a ceremonial role over the joint session.

"I promise you this: On Wednesday, we'll have our day in Congress," Pence said while campaigning for Republicans in Georgia ahead of today's runoff elections that will determine control of the Senate.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., who faces Democrat Raphael Warnock, announced she will object to Biden's win. Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., who is running against Democrat Jon Ossoff, will not be eligible to vote Wednesday.

Biden, speaking at a drive-in rally in Atlanta, said Trump "spends more time whining and complaining" than he does working on solving the coronavirus pandemic. He added: "I don't know why he still wants the job -- he doesn't want to do the work."

MORE REPUBLICANS DISMISS CHALLENGE

On Monday, more current and former GOP officials rebuked the effort to upend the election.

Former three-term Sen. John Danforth of Missouri said: "Lending credence to Trump's false claim that the election was stolen is a highly destructive attack." He said, "It is the opposite of conservative; it is radical."

Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Mike Lee, R-Utah, joined the growing number who now oppose the legislators' challenge.

Portman said in a statement, "I cannot support allowing Congress to thwart the will of the voters."

In the House, seven Republicans, some of whom are part of the conservative Freedom Caucus that normally aligns with Trump, released a statement arguing at length against the effort.

"The text of the Constitution is clear," the lawmakers, led by Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, wrote. "States select electors. Congress does not. Accordingly, our path forward is also clear. We must respect the states' authority here."

Chief executives and other leaders from many of America's largest businesses also weighed in, urging Congress to certify the electoral vote.

"Attempts to thwart or delay this process run counter to the essential tenets of our democracy," they said in a statement signed by 170 people, including Laurence D. Fink of BlackRock, Logan Green and John Zimmer of Lyft, Brad Smith of Microsoft, Albert Bourla of Pfizer and James Zelter of Apollo Global Management.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the giant lobbying organization and virtual embodiment of the business establishment, said the electoral vote challenge "undermines our democracy and the rule of law and will only result in further division across our nation."

Massachusetts GOP Gov. Charlie Baker said at a news conference that Biden "won the election fair and square."

BATTLE LINES DRAWN

So far, Trump has enlisted support from a dozen Republican senators and up to 100 House Republicans to challenge Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win. Cruz convened a private strategy call late Monday with some of the House and Senate Republicans involved.

With Biden set to be inaugurated Jan. 20, Trump is intensifying efforts to prevent the traditional transfer of power. On a call disclosed Sunday, he can be heard pressuring Georgia officials to "find" him more votes from the Nov. 3 election that he lost in that state.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who convened a private call of House Democrats on Monday, said in a letter to colleagues that their job now "is to convince more of the American people to trust in our democratic system."

The challenge to the presidential election is on a scale unseen since the aftermath of the Civil War, though the typically routine process of confirming Electoral College votes has been hit with brief objections before. In 2017, several House Democrats challenged Trump's win, but Biden, who presided as the vice president, swiftly dismissed them to assert Trump's victory.

States run their own elections, and Congress has been loath to interfere.

Other Republican officials who have criticized efforts to overturn the election include Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland; Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the third-ranking House GOP leader; and former House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Hawley defended his actions in a lengthy email to colleagues over the weekend, saying his Missouri constituents have been "loud and clear" in insisting Biden's defeat of Trump was unfair.

STILL MORE LITIGATION

Additionally, the president's legal team filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Atlanta on New Year's Eve asking the court to decertify the Georgia election before Congress votes Wednesday to confirm Biden's victory. A hearing is set for today.

The president's complaint repeats allegations and arguments that have gone nowhere in other lawsuits, including claims that out-of-state, dead and other ineligible voters cast ballots in the November election. Georgia officials and election experts have disputed such claims in detail in other litigation filed by Trump.

Investigators from the Georgia secretary of state's office have found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the state. Federal investigators also have found no evidence of voter fraud on a scale that would have changed the outcome of the election.

Trump's latest lawsuit asks the court to decertify the results and allow the General Assembly to select Georgia's official electors -- even though the Electoral College has already named Biden the next president.

The president has a similar lawsuit pending in Fulton County Superior Court. The new federal lawsuit accuses the local court of deliberately delaying the litigation.

The latest lawsuit names Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as defendants.

Meanwhile, a federal judge Monday rejected a lawsuit filed by two Republican Wisconsin lawmakers, voting rights groups and others seeking to overturn the election results in Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said the suit "rests on a fundamental and obvious misreading of the Constitution." The judge, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, also said it was filed on behalf of plaintiffs without standing, in the wrong court and with no effort to serve the defendants.

"It is not a stretch to find a serious lack of good faith here," Boasberg wrote.

That group failed in two other lawsuits it brought seeking to undo Biden's win in Wisconsin and other states.

D.C. ANTICIPATES PROTESTS

Bracing for possible violence, the nation's capital has mobilized the National Guard ahead of planned protests by Trump supporters in connection with Wednesday's congressional session.

Trump's supporters are planning to rally today and Wednesday, seeking to bolster the president's claims of widespread voter fraud. "There are people intent on coming to our city armed," D.C. acting Police Chief Robert Contee said Monday.

Metropolitan Police Department officers Monday arrested the leader of the Proud Boys, Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, 36, after he arrived in Washington ahead of this week's protests. Tarrio was accused of burning a Black Lives Matter banner that was torn down from Asbury United Methodist Church, a historic Black church in downtown Washington during the December protests.

A warrant had been issued for Tarrio's arrest for destruction of property, police said. He was also facing a weapons charges after officers found him with two high-capacity firearm magazines when he was arrested, a police spokesman said.

Mayor Muriel Bowser has requested a limited National Guard deployment to help bolster the local police. At a news conference Monday, Bowser asked that area residents stay away from downtown D.C. and avoid confrontations with anyone who is "looking for a fight." But, she warned, "we will not allow people to incite violence, intimidate our residents or cause destruction in our city."

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick, Bill Barrow, Steve LeBlanc, Jim Salter, Alan Fram, Tali Arbel, Ashraf Khalil, Lolita C. Baldor, Elana Schor, Michael Kunzelman, Michael Balsamo, Kevin Freking and staff members of The Associated Press; by Catie Edmondson and Emily Cochrane of The New York Times; and by David Wickert of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

A coalition of senators and senators-elect have pledged to reject the results.

