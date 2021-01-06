Arkansas politicians respond to chaos as protesters swarm Capitol

FILE — The state Capitol is shown in this file photo.

Current and former Arkansas lawmakers are tweeting their responses to the actions of supporters of President Donald Trump who are protesting Congress’ formal approval of President-elect Joe Biden’s win and swarming the nation's Capitol.

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton wrote on Twitter that the violence is "unacceptable."

This violence is unacceptable and needs to be met with the full force of the law.



God bless the Capitol Police who are keeping us safe. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) January 6, 2021

Violence and destruction at the Capitol are "unacceptable," U.S. Sen. John Boozman tweeted.

The violence and destruction taking place at the Capitol are unacceptable and must cease. — Senator John Boozman (@JohnBoozman) January 6, 2021

Gov. Asa Hutchinson wrote that the disruption of a peaceful transfer of power is "reprehensible."

To see protesters in our nation’s Capitol invading the Halls of Congress & disrupting the peaceful transfer of power is reprehensible. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) January 6, 2021

"We are better than this," Lt. Tim Griffin wrote.

The violence & storming of U.S. Capitol is absolutely unacceptable & disgusting. We settle our differences with discussion, debate, & rule of law. We are better than this. I can’t believe this is happening in the country I serve in uniform & love. — Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin (@LtGovTimGriffin) January 6, 2021

Former Gov. Mike Huckabee tweeted that the "lawlessness is wrong no matter who does it."

What on earth do those overrunning Capitol Police hope to achieve? Lawlessness is wrong no matter who does it. There is a way to legally protest, but disobeying law enforcement and destroying public property is the logic of the loons on the left like Antifa. WRONG. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) January 6, 2021

Attacks on Capitol police "must stop," U.S. Rep. Steve Womack wrote.

Every American has the right to peacefully protest, but the violence we are witnessing on U.S. Capitol grounds is unacceptable. Attacking property and the brave men and women of the @CapitolPolice must stop. I strongly condemn these acts. Our nation is better than this. — Rep. Steve Womack (@rep_stevewomack) January 6, 2021

"People are getting hurt. Enough," U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman tweeted.

Americans will always disagree on politics, but violently storming our nation’s Capitol is absolutely unacceptable. People are getting hurt. Enough. — Rep. Bruce Westerman (@RepWesterman) January 6, 2021

The actions by those "lawlessly and forcefully entering the Capitol are disgraceful and reprehensible," U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford wrote.

The actions by those who are lawlessly and forcefully entering the Capitol are disgraceful and reprehensible. I condemn those whose actions are endangering the Capitol Hill Police, other LEO personnel, Members, staff, and employees of the Capitol. — Rep Rick Crawford (@RepRickCrawford) January 6, 2021

"I condemn this violent protest," U.S. Rep. French Hill wrote.

My family and I are safe.



I condemn this violent protest.



We are a nation of law and order, and it is disgraceful that the safety and security of our nation's capital and our governmental leaders are at risk. — French Hill (@RepFrenchHill) January 6, 2021

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. wrote it's "a gut-wrenching feeling to watch what is happening right now."