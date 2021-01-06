Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking 🔵 Covid Classroom Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas politicians respond to chaos as protesters swarm Capitol

by David Wilson | Today at 4:17 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — The state Capitol is shown in this file photo.

Current and former Arkansas lawmakers are tweeting their responses to the actions of supporters of President Donald Trump who are protesting Congress’ formal approval of President-elect Joe Biden’s win and swarming the nation's Capitol.

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton wrote on Twitter that the violence is "unacceptable."

Violence and destruction at the Capitol are "unacceptable," U.S. Sen. John Boozman tweeted.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson wrote that the disruption of a peaceful transfer of power is "reprehensible."

"We are better than this," Lt. Tim Griffin wrote.

Former Gov. Mike Huckabee tweeted that the "lawlessness is wrong no matter who does it."

Attacks on Capitol police "must stop," U.S. Rep. Steve Womack wrote.

"People are getting hurt. Enough," U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman tweeted.

The actions by those "lawlessly and forcefully entering the Capitol are disgraceful and reprehensible," U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford wrote.

"I condemn this violent protest," U.S. Rep. French Hill wrote.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. wrote it's "a gut-wrenching feeling to watch what is happening right now."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT