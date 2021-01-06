Boozman set to honor election results in Congress

WASHINGTON -- Today's last-ditch attempt to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election is unconstitutional and threatens core American values, U.S. Sen. John Boozman warned Tuesday.

"In our system, states select their electors, disputes are handled by the courts and Congress's only role in the process is counting the lawfully certified results," the Rogers Republican said in a written statement.

Now that Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's victory has been confirmed by the states, the courts and the electoral college, Boozman said he is duty-bound to honor the results when Congress meets in joint session this afternoon.

"We cannot erode the ideals that generations of Americans have fought to protect simply because we do not like the outcome of the election. We owe it to them and to future generations to uphold the values and principles that have made the United States the great nation it is," he said.

"Abandoning them during moments of crisis or turmoil will only diminish the will of the people, greatly expand the control of the federal government and establish a precedent that damages the rule of law and destabilizes our elections system," he said.

Boozman had previously stated that he would accept the electoral college's vote.

On the eve of the congressional proceedings, he explained his decision.

"I have consistently supported the confirmation of President [Donald] Trump's judges because they adhere to the Constitution and the law as written. Senators are bound by the Constitution as well," he said.

"I've sworn an oath to uphold these very principles and cannot in good conscience support efforts that purposefully or inadvertently undermine them," he added.

The election results were a disappointment, Boozman said, noting he had "worked closely with President Trump to advance policies that achieve our shared goals."

"I campaigned for the President, voted for him and supported his right to pursue legal challenges," Boozman wrote.

Ultimately, those efforts had proven unsuccessful, he noted.

"Not one of the lawsuits filed found evidence of widespread fraud or irregularities that would have changed the outcome of the election. Similarly, not a single state's outcome changed as a result of requested recounts," he said. "Objecting to certified electoral votes submitted by the states will have no impact on the result of the election either."

Allegations of "irregularities and fraud" in the election should be investigated; it's a task lawmakers can and should pursue, he said.

"I am very supportive of efforts to establish a commission to probe the 2020 presidential election and ensure that all Americans have faith in future elections," he said.

"However, under the Constitution, Congress does not have the legal authority to change the outcome of the presidential election. These principles are enshrined in the Constitution to ensure the American people, not the party in control of Congress, have the power to choose their president," he said.

While Trump is urging lawmakers to overturn the election results, most members of the all-Republican Arkansas congressional delegation have promised to honor the will of the voters.

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton and U.S. Rep. French Hill, both of Little Rock, and U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Rogers have all recognized Biden's victory in the electoral college.

U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford of Jonesboro says it's appropriate to challenge the election returns, noting previous challenges by a handful of House Democrats in 2001, 2005 and 2017.

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman of Hot Springs said Sunday he remains undecided.

In recent days, Trump has been summoning supporters to Washington to challenge the election results. Tuesday evening, he announced on Twitter that he would speak at what he called a "Save America Rally" on the Ellipse today.

Tuesday, supporters carrying Trump flags and wearing red Keep America Great caps, rallied outside the U.S. Supreme Court building and on the U.S. Capitol grounds. Another contingent gathered at a public plaza blocks from the White House.

Most disregarded the District's masking and social distancing requirements.

Protesters are expected to gather again today, a point Trump emphasized on social media.

"I hope the Democrats, and even more importantly, the weak and ineffective RINO [Republican in Name Only] section of the Republican Party, are looking at the thousands of people pouring into D.C. They won't stand for a landslide election victory to be stolen," he tweeted.

Former Trump campaign surrogates were hard to reach Tuesday.

Atty. Gen. Leslie Rutledge, who serves as co-chair of Lawyers for Trump, did not respond to numerous requests for comment on efforts to overturn the election results.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump's former press secretary, also opted not to reply.

On their widely-followed Facebook pages, there were New Year's greetings and the like but no recent references to the looming showdown in Congress.

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin declined to comment Tuesday; Griffin and Rutledge have already announced their candidacy for governor in 2022.

Sanders is also weighing a gubernatorial bid.

Another potential candidate, state Sen. Jim Hendren, R-Sulphur Springs, praised Boozman and Cotton for defending the electoral college from attack.

Efforts to overturn the results of a free and fair election "undermine the foundation of our democracy," he said.

"I've lost elections. Many elections don't go the way I want. But I always appreciate the fact that, here in this country, we have a free electoral process and we respect the will of the people," he said.