Britain starts its third lockdown

A man wearing a British union flag face mask walks past a coronavirus advice sign outside a bank in Glasgow the morning after stricter lockdown measures came into force for Scotland, Tuesday Jan. 5, 2021. Further measures were put in place Tuesday as part of lockdown restrictions in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus.(Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

LONDON -- Britain is facing a long, bleak winter as cold, wet weather and a more contagious variant of the coronavirus put unprecedented strain on the nation's hospitals and force record numbers of patients to wait 12 hours or more, sometimes on ambulance gurneys, before receiving treatment.

That picture prompted Prime Minister Boris Johnson to order a third national lockdown that started Tuesday and requires everyone in England to stay at home for at least the next six weeks except for exercise, medical appointments, essential shopping and a few other limited exceptions.

"It's not hyperbole to say that the [National Health Service] is going through probably the toughest time in living memory," said Siva Anandaciva, chief analyst of the King's Fund, a U.K. think tank that focuses on health and social care. "I was speaking to an emergency care physician from London last week, and she was saying that half of her shift was spent delivering care in ambulances because they couldn't get the patients into the emergency department."

England's previous nationwide lockdown ran from Nov. 5 to Dec. 5. In announcing the new stay-at-home order, Johnson said it won't be reviewed for lifting until at least mid-February. By that time, the government hopes to have given one dose of a covid-19 vaccine to about 13 million people who are most at risk, potentially allowing some relaxation of the restrictions.

Under the latest lockdown, schools and outdoor sports facilities are closed along with bars, restaurants, hair salons, gyms, theaters and most shops.

"The weeks ahead will be the hardest yet, but I really do believe that we are entering the last phase of the struggle," Johnson told the nation Monday night. "Because with every jab that goes into our arms, we are tilting the odds against covid and in favor of the British people."

Scotland's leader, Nicola Sturgeon, also imposed a lockdown that began Tuesday. Northern Ireland and Wales had already imposed tough measures, though rules vary. Each nation in the United Kingdom controls its own health policy under the country's system of devolved government.

Johnson and Sturgeon said the restrictions were needed to protect the hard-pressed National Health Service as a new, more contagious variant of coronavirus sweeps across Britain. On Monday, hospitals in England were treating 26,626 covid-19 patients, 40% more than during the first peak in mid-April.

Many U.K. hospitals have already been forced to cancel elective surgeries, and the strain of responding to the pandemic may soon delay cancer surgery and limit intensive care services for patients without covid-19.

New covid-19 infections have soared in recent weeks as public health officials struggled to contain the new variant, which the government says is 50% to 70% more contagious. The number of confirmed new daily infections in the past seven days jumped 50% from the previous week, and coronavirus-related deaths rose 21% in the same period.

Britain reported 830 coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday. The death toll from the pandemic is now 76,423, one of the world's highest tallies.

Meanwhile, the German government said Tuesday that it is extending the country's lockdown by three weeks until Jan. 31, tightening curbs on social contacts and planning limits on people's movements in the worst-affected regions as it tries to reduce stubbornly high infection figures and worrying numbers of coronavirus-related deaths.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said it was "absolutely necessary" to maintain restrictions, particularly in light of a more infectious variant of the virus that emerged in England.

"We must reach a point where we can once again follow the chains of infection," Merkel said after a lengthy videoconference with Germany's 16 state governors. "Otherwise, we will just keep going back into a lockdown after a short relaxation."

The chancellor said restrictions on social contacts will be tightened. People will be allowed to meet only one person outside their own household.

In a new move, authorities across Germany will allow people in areas with more than 200 new infections per 100,000 residents over seven days to travel just over 9 miles from their hometowns unless they have good reasons to go further.

"In particular, day trips are not a good reason," Merkel said. She pointed to a string of recent incidents in which day-trippers hoping to ski or sled have overrun winter resorts even though lifts and other facilities are closed.

Merkel and the governors plan to confer again Jan. 25 on what happens after the end of the month.

On Tuesday, the infection rate stood at 134.7 per 100,000 nationwide, and 944 more deaths were reported to authorities in 24 hours, one of the highest daily death tolls yet in a country that had a relatively low covid-19 mortality rate during the pandemic's first phase.

Information for this article was contributed by Geir Moulson and Kirsten Grieshaber of The Associated Press.

14-year old student Isla Stanton, begins her home school lesson via a video link, in Ashford, south England, Tuesday Jan 5, 2021, following new lockdown measures to limit the coronavirus including the closure of schools. The lockdown and home schooling has become a major issue, highlighting the wealth divide with provision of internet connectivity, equipment issues and the impact on upcoming school exams. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set out further measures including closure of schools as part of a seven week lockdown period in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus.(Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

A woman crosses an empty road in Glasgow city centre, Scotland the morning after stricter COVID-19 lockdown measures came into force for mainland Scotland Tuesday Jan. 5, 2021. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

A woman runs past some graffiti in Edinburgh, the morning after stricter COVID-19 lockdown measures came into force for mainland Scotland, Tuesday Jan. 5, 2021. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference in response to the ongoing situation with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. England is entering a third national lockdown that will last at least six weeks, as authorities struggle to stem a surge in COVID-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals around the U.K. (Hannah McKay/Pool photo via AP)

People walk across London Bridge, in London, backdropped by the Shard, the tallest skyscraper in Britain, Jan. 5, 2021, on the first morning of England entering a third national lockdown since the coronavirus outbreak began. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday night announced a tough new stay-at-home order, as authorities struggle to stem a surge in COVID-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals around the U.K. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

A man crosses the street backdropped by the Royal Exchange in the City of London financial district in London, Jan. 5, 2021, on the first morning of England entering a third national lockdown since the coronavirus outbreak began. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday night announced a tough new stay-at-home order that will last at least six weeks, as authorities struggle to stem a surge in COVID-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals around the U.K. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Nearly empty pavements on the normally busy Quayside in Newcastle upon Tyne, northern England, early Tuesday Jan. 5, 2021, the morning after new stay home coronavirus restrictions were imposed. Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out further measures including closure of schools as part of a seven week lockdown period in England in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus.(Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

A person walks with an umbrella in light rain in the City of London financial district in London, Jan. 5, 2021, on the first morning of England entering a third national lockdown since the coronavirus outbreak began. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday night announced a tough new stay-at-home order, as authorities struggle to stem a surge in COVID-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals around the U.K. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)