Doss player of week for conference

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's basketball player Shaun Doss Jr. was named as the Southwestern Athletic Conference Player of the Week.

Doss (6-5, 185; R-Jr.; agribusiness major; Marion, Ark./Iowa Western CC) posted his second straight double-double in the Golden Lions SWAC-opening 92-52 win over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.

Doss tallied 23 points with a career-high 13 rebounds with two assists and one steal in the win.

It was also Doss' second consecutive 20-point, 10-rebound game, as he recorded 25 points and 10 rebounds at No. 2 Baylor on Dec. 21. Doss has recorded 10 or more rebounds in three consecutive contests, and has scored 20 or more points in consecutive games and five times this season.