EDITORIAL: Democracy's stress test

H.L. Mencken once said if a politician found cannibals among his base, he'd promise them missionaries for dinner. The sage of Baltimore knew politicians back then, and the breed hasn't changed much since his time.

It is a shame--and we mean it, a shame--to see certain politicians fall all over themselves trying to get to a TV camera to claim dibs on the outgoing president's base. There may not be anything they won't promise to get a 2024 poll boost.

Instead of doing the decent and traditional things--accepting a loss, coming up with better ideas and stronger candidates, and working toward the next election--several senators and U.S. representatives have decided to take up the cause of monster conspiracy theories and stolen elections in hopes that the press will dub them The Next Donald Trump. Which would give them a head start on the 2024 primaries against those not given the "honor." So today they will apparently vote against certifying the Electoral College count.

Watching these politicians elbow each other to be the spokesman for the Next Big Thing reminds us of another quote from Mencken: The only way decent folks should look at politicians is down their noses.

But then, just when we've decided a whole class of Americans (politicianous vulgaris) can't be redeemed, they are. With some help from two United States senators from Arkansas.

The senior senator from Arkansas has been on the record for a few weeks now. John Boozman had supported President Trump's challenges to November's election results, but now that all the options have played out--in the courts, among Republican state officeholders, in recount rooms--Sen. Boozman supports . . . the American system.

He told the papers last month that many people are "concerned about the integrity of the election, so I think it was really important that the president use the ability to ask for recounts, which we've done, to go before the courts."

But now that all that is complete, and the Electoral College has voted, "it's a formality to go before the Senate and House. So I will support the decision of the Electoral College."

And the state's junior senator wrote a guest op-ed for this paper Tuesday to acknowledge the obvious: Joe Biden will become the next president of the United States. Tom Cotton is no Ted Cruz. Although Sen. Cotton supported President Trump in the election--he was an Arkansas co-chair of the campaign--the former military officer has his priorities right: Country before party.

"But objecting to certified electoral votes won't give the president a second term," Tom Cotton wrote. "With Democrats in control of the House, Republicans have no chance of invalidating even a single electoral vote, much less enough votes to deny Joe Biden a majority in the Electoral College. Instead, these objections would exceed Congress' constitutional power, while creating unwise precedents that Democrats could abuse the next time they are in power."

And if Tom Cotton isn't conservative enough for ya, we don't know what to say.

As President Donald Trump prepares (willingly or unwillingly) for the end of his presidential term, other Republicans in Congress are faced with a test. Will they put at risk the Electoral College, and risk federalizing elections one day, or will they vote to allow the will of the American people to suffice? They cannot prevent a Joe Biden administration. They can only provide an excuse for Democrats the next time a Republican wins national election.

Not a precedent, though. That's already been established. As many Republicans are quick to remind everyone: Democrats challenged the Electoral College vote in 2017. But after a few grandstanders in the backbench had their fuss--only three representatives and no senators challenged Donald Trump's legitimacy that day--the person in charge of presiding over the certification of President-elect Trump's victory did so.

"It is over," the man said.

The man was Joe Biden.

Republicans risk turning a procedural technicality into another national battle every four years. For nothing better than for some face time on television.

The voters spoke in November. Those results have been tabulated and scrutinized multiple times. The president has had more than a month to bring forth evidence of voter fraud, and his lawyers haven't convinced a single court of anything close. Now Congress needs to do what it has done for more than 200 years and certify the election results from every state.

Stress testing America's democracy for fundraising and political points is destructive. It hardly seems wise to keep pushing this country's electoral system to the limits. One day, something might give.

Joe Biden won the Electoral College. Any energy opposing his inauguration would be better spent on House and Senate races in 2022 and the next presidential election in 2024.