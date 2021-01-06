Fayetteville races past Bentonville West

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville unleashed a fast-paced offense with several contributors to begin 6A-West Conference play Tuesday night.

CJ Williams scored 17 of his 20 points in the first half as Fayetteville raced to a 95-67 victory over Bentonville West in the league opener at Bulldog Arena. Twelve players scored for Fayetteville (10-2, 1-0), which led 61-29 lead after two quarters.

Landon Glasper added 15 points and Matt Wayman 13 for Fayetteville while Tucker Bowman scored 12 to lead Bentonville West (7-6, 0-1).

"I thought we did a really good job of getting out in transition tonight," Fayetteville coach Brad Stamps said. "Our whole mentality was to get down hill and make plays for other people and I thought we did that. We passed the ball up the floor and that led to some easy baskets for us."

Fayetteville grabbed the lead at the outset behind Wayman, who scored 11 points in the first quarter. Williams, who had only one point in the first quarter, took over the game in the second quarter when he scored 16 points and made five 3-pointers. He received support at the guard position from Glasper, who scored 10 points in first half.

"Matt Wayman, he's a senior and he's been in all the big games, so we expect a lot from him," Stamps said. "I thought his mentality in game one of conference, where he scored 11 of our first 13 points and being aggressive, we were able to feed off him. Landon, he just continues to impress, not just by putting the ball in the basket, but by all the little things he's doing to help us win."

It was a dominating performance for Fayetteville, which began to substitute freely in the second quarter while building a 32-point lead at halftime.

Fayetteville lost plenty of inside presence when 6-foot-6 strong man Tamaury Releford transferred before the season to Fort Smith Northside. But the Bulldogs received quality play on the inside Tuesday from Will Yoakley, a 6-foot-4 senior, and Kaiden Turner, a standout linebacker for the Fayetteville football team. Turner finished with 12 points while Yoakley added six.

Still, the highlights from Tuesday's conference opener was with the outside shooting from the Bulldogs with Williams leading the way.