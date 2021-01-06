Florida WR has Arkansas as possible destination

Highly regarded junior receiver Marcus Peterson narrowed his list of schools on Sunday and plans to announce a decision soon. Arkansas is a possibility.

Peterson, 6-4, 200 pounds, of Lake City (Fla.) Columbia, revealed 14 schools that have a shot at his services, including Arkansas, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Florida State, Iowa State, Louisville, Miami, Boston College, Cincinnati, South Carolina, Penn State, Kansas and Georgia State.

He said the Razorbacks made the cut because of his relationship with tight ends coach Jon Cooper and former receivers coach Justin Stepp and Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman.

“Good program and big things are coming with Coach Pittman,” Peterson said.

Stepp leaving to go back home to coach at South Carolina is something Peterson is weighing.

“I still like Arkansas, but yeah it could change,” he said of his interest in the Razorbacks. “Still have a good relationship with the other coaches, though.”

He completed 36 of 78 passes for 637 yards, 6 touchdowns and rushed 50 times for 205 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also had 19 receptions for 286 yards and 7 touchdowns as a junior.

Peterson recorded 4 tackles and an interception.

He spoke of his thoughts on Pittman and Cooper.

“They are just cool, down-to-earth people,” Peterson said. “You can tell the players love to play for them.”

He’s looking forward to speaking with new receivers coach Kenny Guiton.

“Haven’t got a chance to talk to him yet,” he said. “Going to try to talk to him soon.”

Peterson wrote on Twitter that his college decision will be coming soon.

“Don’t want to put a solid date on it, but definitely going to make a decision soon,” Peterson said.