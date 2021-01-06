Hurt Comet talks way back in game

Mills 6-5 senior forward Jakari Livingston spent most of Tuesday night's 4A-5 Conference opener against Pulaski Academy on the sidelines nursing a bruised hip, an injury he suffered in the game's opening minutes.

"It was bad," Mills Coach Raymond Cooper said. "I can't believe he came back and played."

Livingston re-emerged when his team needed him the most, helping Mills pull away in the final 4:22 for a 51-42 victory over Pulaski Academy at The Galaxy.

The Comets' late push came after Javion Guy-King's three-pointer put Mills up 39-36 with 5:13 to play.

Guy-King took up the scoring slack for Mills with 17 points in his first appearance of the season. He fouled out less than one minute later with the scored tied 39-39.

Enter Livingston, limping but determined to help.

"I told him to shut it down," Cooper said. "And he kept bugging me and kept bugging me and bugging me.

"He said, 'Coach, we're going to win this game.' And I said, 'I'm going to give you one more shot.' "

Livingston's only basket of the game, a drive down the middle of the Bruins' defense at the 1:37 mark, proved pivotal.

It came after the Comets held the ball for 54 seconds with a 42-40 lead while Pulaski Academy stuck with its 3-2 zone.

A timeout was called with 1:57 to play, the Bruins switched to man-to-man defense, and the Comets worked more time off the clock, which is exactly what Cooper wanted.

"We had to go man," Pulaski Academy Coach Trent Morgan said. "There were some matchups we didn't really want."

That's when Livingston came charging down the lane for a layup to make it 44-40.

"He really wasn't supposed to shoot it," Cooper said, "but he knew we needed it, and he did it."

QJ King (15 points) added a free throw to make it 45-40 at the 1:14 mark, but it was 45-42 when Pulaski Academy's Griffin Newby (15 points) hit an inside basket with 58.9 seconds to play.

"He was a load in the second half," Cooper said of Newby.

The Comets put the game away on baskets by King and freshman Dylan Parks, with Livingston assisting after grabbing a rebound and coming up with a steal in the final seconds.

"He had that one big drive," Morgan said. "He's a really good player. He's a tough matchup for anybody."

Pulaski Academy (2-6, 0-1) is still finding its stride after taking nearly a month off in December because of covid-19. The Bruins also are working the football players into the lineup after the Bruins won the Class 5A state championship Dec. 19.

"When we play well and we play hard, we can beat anybody in the state," Morgan said. "We're ready for conference play, and we're ready to make a little run here in the month of January and February. I told the guys, losing's not fun, but we're so close we can taste it."

PULASKI ACADEMY 79,

MILLS 8

Taylor Hernandez scored 19 of her game-high 26 points in the first half as Pulaski Academy (4-3, 1-0 in 4A-5) built a 40-point halftime lead in a victory over Mills.

Natalya Kaza scored all 10 of her points for Pulaski Academy in the first half. The Bruins led 28-2 after one quarter and 46-6 at halftime.

Mills (0-4, 0-1) did not score in the third quarter.

Riley Smith, Stella Gadberry and Blakely James each scored nine for the Lady Bruins.