Interior defense propels Bryant past Northside

BRYANT -- Cameron Hunter put together another well-rounded performance for Bryant on Tuesday night against Fort Smith Northside, but it was the way his team defended the bigger Grizzlies that paved the way to a surprisingly easy victory.

Bryant forced 22 turnovers, including seven during a dominating third quarter, to beat Northside 68-41 at Hornet Arena in the 6A-Central Conference opener.

The Grizzlies had dropped four of their past five games coming in but had beaten Bryant in two of their previous three meetings. However, Northside looked out of sync from the start and went the final five minutes of the first quarter without a basket

"I felt like we made it difficult on [Northside] to get what they wanted," Bryant Coach Mike Abrahamson said. "They're so good at getting the ball in the post and working for position in the post. Of course, they've got some good bigs, and it's a difficult challenge. But I thought our guys really did well.

"It's interesting because I felt like the first two possessions of the game, we didn't. We were letting them get to the basket, but they turned it on and had a good defensive performance."

Bryant (9-0, 1-1) also got the usual standout effort from Hunter. The senior guard scored 14 of his game-high 16 points in the first half to help the Hornets build a 19-point lead by halftime. He also added 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals.

Junior guard Kade Ruffer had 10 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals, and Gabe George, also a junior, followed with nine points, all on three-pointers.

Senior forward Tamaury Releford had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Northside (4-6, 0-1), which trailed just 24-18 with 4:01 to go in the second quarter. But Bryant scored 19 of the final 24 points of the period to take a 43-24 lead into halftime.

"We're struggling right now, and it showed," Northside Coach Eric Burnett said. "But it's something we can get fixed, and that's the positive thing about it. It's like I told my guys, and I know they think I'm crazy, but we're fine. We haven't had a complete team together in a game since Nov. 27.

"We had two guys that hadn't played in a month jump out there [Tuesday] and play. We have no chemistry right now -- defensively or offensively -- because we haven't been whole. But I'm not going to make any excuses at all because Bryant shot the ball extremely well, and they took it to us."

The Hornets truly went after the Grizzlies in that third quarter. Aside from the seven turnovers, Northside made just 3 of 17 field-goal attempts, with many of those contested. At one point, the Grizzlies missed eight shots in a row.

Bryant led 52-29 with 3:50 left in the quarter before a basket by Hunter started an 11-0 run that broke the game open. He also had three assists during the spurt.

"He's a great teammate first," Abrahamson said of Hunter. "He has trust in his teammates, and he wants and expects those guys to take those shots. He believes they'll make them, and that helps.

"When you can make shots, that helps a lot of stuff. It makes everything look better."

GIRLS

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 70, BRYANT 33

Senior forward Tracey Bershers scored 18 points to power top-ranked Northside (11-1, 1-0 6A-Central), which hit its first nine shots and scored the game's first 24 points en route a mercy-rule victory.

Jersey Wolfenbarger, a senior guard, added 13 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks and 3 assists, while junior forward Yani Releford had 10 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals as the Lady Bears ran their winning streak to nine games.

Northside, which shot 51.4 percent (25 of 49) for the game and held a 43-20 rebound advantage, led 43-11 at halftime.

Junior guard Parris Atkins had 11 points, 4 rebounds and 4 steals for Bryant (7-2, 0-1). The Lady Hornets, who had won three games in a row, missed their first 14 shots and finished 12 of 48 (25 percent) from the floor.