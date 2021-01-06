Little Rock's Loca Luna restaurant closes doors; owner cites virus surge

​​​​​Loca Luna owner-chef Mark Abernathy has closed the Little Rock restaurant — officially, "for now" — and furloughed his employees.

In a Wednesday afternoon email to patrons, he explained that the covid-19 pandemic and its economic impact is forcing the closure of the restaurant, at 3519 Old Cantrell Road:

"Like almost every casual dining restaurant, we are struggling. Many have closed for good. With this latest surge growing out of control, we are seeing our sales continue to drop as more and more people are no longer dining out. In addition to limited seating, we don’t have our bar business and we can’t book parties in our party room.

"I believe it is only a matter of time before some of my employees test positive. I am furloughing all of my employees so they will get benefits and can return when we reopen. ... I am 100% certain we will be back, stronger than ever, as soon as this gets under control."

Abernathy will continue to operate Red Door, next door at 3701 Cantrell Road.