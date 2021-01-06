Louisiana mail-ballot expansion supported

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin speaks to the House and Governmental Affairs Committee about his proposed emergency plan for the fall Louisiana elections, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE -- Louisiana appears on track to broaden the mail-in balloting options for spring municipal elections and two upcoming special congressional elections because of the coronavirus pandemic, after the emergency plan easily won bipartisan support Tuesday from two legislative committees.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, Louisiana's top elections official, wants to use the same expansion of absentee-by-mail voting that was in place for the summer and fall elections, including the November presidential competition. Ardoin's proposal would give voters five covid-19-related reasons to request an absentee ballot rather than vote in person.

"We need to make certain that voting is safe and can take place amongst this pandemic," the Republican elections chief said.

The emergency rules offered by Ardoin caused none of the controversy that marked prior debates. Lawmakers on the House and Senate governmental affairs committees approved the recommendations without objection Tuesday in separate hearings, advancing the proposal to the full Legislature for a decision.

Republican lawmakers who previously expressed worry about voter fraud if they expanded mail-in voting offered no such concerns about the emergency elections plans this time.

Instead, they noted Ardoin's data showed only small percentages of voters used the covid-19 rules in submitting absentee ballots for the 2020 elections. Most mail-in votes were cast by people legally able to do it without the emergency rules.

"With all the teeth-gnashing we did over the covid ballot, relatively few people took advantage of it," said Slidell Republican Sen. Sharon Hewitt, chairman of the Senate committee.

Fewer than 5,500 people out of the 2.1 million who voted in November used the covid-19 excuses to cast ballots absentee by mail, Ardoin said. Across elections in July, August and December, the numbers were even smaller.

"It's tiny, tiny, tiny, the number of people" who used the expanded absentee-by-mail option, said Rep. Polly Thomas, a Metairie Republican.

Beyond the Legislature, the provisions also need the backing of Gov. John Bel Edwards to take effect. His spokesman, Christina Stephens, said the Democratic governor is "reviewing it to make sure it meets the needs of the voters during the pandemic."

But the rules are similar to what Edwards supported for the prior elections -- and the absentee-by-mail provisions match those required by a federal judge for the fall elections.

The emergency rules would cover a Feb. 6 special election for a vacant state House seat in Lake Charles, and the March 20 and April 24 municipal elections. Edwards also is expected to schedule elections to fill two open U.S. House seats on the March date, with runoffs in April as needed.

The congressional seats are vacant because Democratic U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond is leaving the 2nd District position to work for President-elect Joe Biden's administration and Republican U.S. Rep.-elect Luke Letlow died of covid-19 complications before he could be sworn into the 5th District job.