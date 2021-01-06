LR Central hands NLR its first loss of season

Senior forward Corey Camper's three-point play clinched Little Rock Central's 80-73 victory over North Little Rock at Charging Wildcat Gymnasium on Tuesday.

With 24.3 seconds left in the game, Camper was fouled on a layup attempt after a drive from the top of the key, and his free throw gave Central a 78-73 lead. After a missed shot by North Little Rock, Camper hit two more free throws.

"[Camper] has a whole lot of minutes under his belt," Central Coach Brian Ross said. "He's been in a lot of big ball games. He knows how to close them out."

The late shot crushed the Charging Wildcats' hopes.

"He drove in there and that really was the back-breaker," North Little Rock Coach Johnny Rice said.

North Little Rock rebounded from an 18-point first-half deficit to make it close. Down 46-31 at halftime, North Little Rock took its first lead since the opening minute at 52-50 on a layup by junior guard Felix Wade with 2:04 left in the third quarter.

North Little Rock (6-1, 0-1 6A-Central) led by as many as 59-54 after senior forward Mario Frazier's layup on its final third-quarter possession.

The game started much differently.

Three-pointers on consecutive possessions by senior guard Hudson Likens and sophomore guard Bryson Warren gave Central (9-3, 1-0) an 18-9 lead with a minute left in the first quarter. A three-pointer by junior guard Cody Robinson followed by another from Warren put Central's lead at 44-26 with 2:01 left in the second quarter.

Ross said he wasn't fooled and let his team know it at halftime.

"We said, 'They're not going to quit,' " Ross said. "They're a great program. A bunch of competitors over there, and we knew they were going to come back."

Rice said it was not time to panic.

"It was 90% effort in the second half," Rice said. "The third quarter was the best quarter we've played this season."

Warren led Central with 25 points. Camper scored 15, including 10 in the second half. Hudson scored 13 and Robinson had 12.

Senior guard D.J. Smith scored 21 points to lead North Little Rock. Senior guard Tracey Steele scored 14 and junior center Kelel Ware scored 12.

"We played with some passion in the second half," Rice said. "I can't fault anyone for that. I was encouraged that we didn't quit and that we played with some passion."

GIRLS

North Little Rock 68, Little Rock Central 63

Junior forward Amauri Williams scored 18 points to lead North Little Rock to victory.

Senior guard Arin Freeman also scored 16 points for North Little Rock (8-3, 1-0).

Senior Lauryn Pendleton led Little Rock Central (5-6, 0-1) with 22 points. Senior forward Jordan Marshall scored 21, and junior forward Lillian Jackson had 10.