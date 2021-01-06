LR group expands suit to other road projects

Demonstrators walk on Interstate 630 in Little Rock on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in this Arkansas Department of Transportation photo. (Aaron Castleberry via Twitter / Arkansas Department of Transportation )

A coalition of downtown Little Rock neighborhoods and residents opposed to the 30 Crossing construction project has widened its lawsuit against the project to include nearly a dozen other Arkansas road construction projects and identified at least $780.4 million they say has been illegally spent on the work.

The amendment complaint ask that the money be repaid to the Arkansas Four-Lane Highway Construction and Improvement Bond Account.

Furthermore, the amended complaint asked Pulaski County Circuit Judge Mackie Pierce to declare whether Issue 1 that voters approved in November allows the Arkansas Department of Transportation to use money derived from the extension of the statewide 0.5% sales tax under Amendment 91 on highways of more than four lanes or expanding highways of four lanes or less to highways of more than four lanes.

The amended lawsuit was filed on Monday and first reported by the Arkansas Times.

The expanded scope of the litigation came in a lawsuit the coalition and residents filed against the department and its director, Lorie Tudor, in November to force an accounting of how the agency was going to pay for the project to improve the Interstate 30 corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock and a separate project on the same interstate in Saline County.

The plaintiffs include the Little Rock Downtown Neighborhood Association, the Pettaway Neighborhood Association, the Hanger Hills Neighborhood Association, the Forest Hills Neighborhood Association, the Coalition of Little Rock Neighborhoods and the Arkansas Communities Organization.

The individual plaintiffs are Barbara Barrows; state Rep. Denise Ennett, D-Little Rock; recent City Council candidate Rohn Muse; law professor Joshua Silverstein; and community activist Kathy Wells, president of the Little Rock neighborhood coalition.

Pierce refused the plaintiff's initial request to stop work on 30 Crossing until the department produced the accounting, ruling they didn't have evidence to justify halting construction.

The amended complaint was filed the same day an attorney for the department asked Pierce for a protective order and to stay discovery until the judge rules on the agency's motion to dismiss.

The motion to dismiss argues the court lacks jurisdiction because of sovereign immunity, the plaintiffs have failed to make a case that they are entitled to relief, the lawsuit is based on an incorrect interpretation of the law and the plaintiffs failed to include all the required parties to the litigation.

"These are purely legal questions that can be determined on the face of the pleadings," Mark Umeda, a staff attorney for the department wrote. "There are no issues of fact to be determined at this time."

The litigation is separate from a lawsuit over 30 Crossing that is before Pulaski County Judge Morgan "Chip" Welch and which led to the Arkansas Supreme Court ruling that spending Amendment 91 money on 30 Crossing and an Interstate 630 widening project was illegal because the roadways were being widened beyond the four-lane limit specified in the amendment voters approved in 2012.

Welch has enjoined the department from spending any more Amendment 91 money on 30 Crossing and asked for an accounting of all the Amendment 91 money spent on 30 Crossing and the I-30 project in Saline County. A hearing is set for Jan. 28.

According to Richard Mays of Little Rock, the attorney in the case before Pierce, the department has spent $452.5 million in Amendment 91 money on 30 Crossing and $58.4 million of those funds on the Saline County I-30 project.

The 30 Crossing project will widen a 6.7-mile corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock to 10 lanes and includes replacing the bridge over the Arkansas River. It's projected cost exceeds $1 billion. The first phase of the project, which began late last year, is expected to cost $638 million.

The Saline County I-30 project, which also is under construction, is widening a 5.5-mile section to eight lanes from four between Sevier Street in Benton and U.S. 70 at a cost of $187.3 million.

The defendants wrongfully expended and diverted those and other CAP funds on the projects described above and on any other highway projects to expand highways to more than four lanes that were constructed with CAP funds, the lawsuit contends.

The department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Rita Looney, chief counsel for the department, has said no Amendment 91 money has been spent on 30 Crossing since the Supreme Court ruling. She has also said the Saline County I-30 project doesn't fall under the ruling.