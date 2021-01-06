LR Parkview seizes moment in fourth

Little Rock Parkview stayed close for three quarters, then pounced in the fourth quarter for a 73-63 5A-Central victory over Jacksonville on Tuesday night at Titan Arena.

The Patriots (6-1, 1-0 5A-Central) led by as much as 13 with 2:08 remaining, then made 5 of 6 free throws in the final minute to put the game away.

Jacksonville (3-6, 0-1) held a six-point lead with 1:21 remaining in the third quarter, but that dwindled to one before the final eight minutes.

"It feels good to go on the road and get that first conference victory," Parkview Coach Scotty Thurman said. "There's no question about it. You get away with what you can and hope they don't put more time on the clock."

Thurman was a little dismayed by the Patriots' defense in the first half as the Titans repeatedly drove to the basket.

"In the middle and late parts of the third quarter and the fourth quarter, we did a good job of limiting them," Thurman said.

The Parkview coach had high praise for guard Keylon Harris, who hit three of his four three-pointers during a 133-second stretch of the fourth quarter.

Jacksonville grabbed an early lead when Jordan Maxwell scored seven of the Titans' 15 points in the first quarter for a 15-10 advantage.

In the second quarter, Parkview narrowed the margin with two three-pointers from Cameron Wallace and one from Jaylen Thomas-Miller, leaving Jacksonville with a 31-29 lead at the half.

The teams kept the score tight, but the Titans opened up a 46-40 lead with 1:21 left in the quarter. Five points from Harris trimmed the deficit to 46-45 starting the final quarter.

After Harris' first two three-pointers in the fourth quarter, the Patriots held a 51-50 margin. They quickly expanded the edge to 58-50 with 4:49 left.

A three-pointer from Miller, and a field goal and free throw from Coran Littrell increased Parkview's lead to 64-52 with 2:48 remaining.

Over the next two minutes, Jacksonville pulled within 66-60. At that point, the Patriots hit 5 of 6 free throws in a 51-second span.

Harris led all scorers with 23 points for the Patriots, and Wallace added 18.

For the Titans, Maxwell had 17, TJ Stewart had 14 and Christian Moore finished with 12.

GIRLS

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 63, JACKSONVILLE 55

The Lady Patriots (5-4, 1-0 5A-Central), who didn't convert a three-pointer in the first half, hit six from long range in the second half to open the conference season with a victory.

Jordan Gregory made four of those three-pointers.

Jacksonville (2-6, 0-1) had a 15-11 lead after the first quarter, then watched as the Lady Patriots took a four-point lead late in the second quarter. The Lady Titans tied the game 27-27 with field goals from Alexis Rowe with a minute to play in the quarter, and a buzzer beater from Ariel Morant.

Parkview made of 4 of 5 free throws in the final 53 seconds to hold on for the victory.

Isis Isom led the Lady Patriots with 18 points. Tyra Robinson had 13, Gregory scored 12 and Jasmine Davis tallied 10.

Rowe had a game-high 21 points for Jacksonville. Morant added 15, and Brooklyn Roland chipped in with 14.