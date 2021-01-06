Man injured, tied to patrol HQ gunfire

LIBERTY, Mo. -- A man fired several shots with an assault-style rifle at a suburban Kansas City headquarters for the Missouri State Highway Patrol before he was shot and wounded by troopers, the patrol said Tuesday.

The man, identified as Tayland Rahim, 27, of Kansas City, Mo., was shot Monday night at Troop A headquarters in Lee's Summit. Investigators are trying to determine his motive, but he was there "to do some harm, no doubt about it," spokesman Sgt. Bill Lowe said.

Rahim, who didn't have a criminal record in Missouri, was in stable condition Tuesday at a hospital. Lowe didn't release where on his body he was struck. No troopers or civilian employees inside the headquarters were injured.

The patrol agency said employees inside the building heard gunshots, and troopers who went to an exterior door saw a man with the rifle. The man approached the main entrance and filed several shots.

He was shot after he did not comply with several orders from the troopers, Sgt. Andy Bell said.

Lowe also credited a trooper who was outside the building when the man arrived with helping to alert those inside.

Lowe said Rahim had yet to be questioned Tuesday and that the investigation was continuing. Patrol officers had not had much, if any, interaction with the man before Monday's confrontation, Lowe said.

Law enforcement also searched a relative's home where Rahim was living in Kansas City on Tuesday and seized four firearms and dozens of rounds of ammunition, Lowe said.

Suspect held in bomb hoax, officials say

NEW YORK -- A self-described American nationalist suspected of leaving a hoax explosive device in a car at a New York City mall is facing criminal charges after surrendering to police, authorities said Tuesday.

Louis Shenker, 22, will be charged with placing a false bomb, criminal possession of stolen property and abandonment of a disabled animal in connection with the episode Monday at the Queens Place Mall in Elmhurst, said detective Denise Moroney, a police spokesperson.

The mall was evacuated around 7:30 a.m. Monday after a device that was made to look like an explosive was found in a black Tesla parked on a ramp in a parking garage. A dog was also found in the vehicle, which had a Nevada license plate and had been reported stolen in that state.

Shenker surrendered to officers around 3 a.m. Tuesday in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Being led from a police station in handcuffs, Shenker claimed that the suspicious device was actually a rig to charge the Tesla's dead battery. He mocked media coverage as "fake news" and derided reporters covering his arrest as "morons."

"It was a Tesla car being charged," Shenker said. "It was literally a car being charged because the battery died."

Puerto Rico to get $3.7B for storm fixes

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it will award a $3.7 billion grant to help Puerto Rico rebuild water and wastewater treatment plants, pumping stations and reservoirs damaged by Hurricane Maria more than three years ago.

The administration has been slow to release $44 billion in money that was approved for Puerto Rico after the devastating hurricane.

Trump has spent much of his administration blasting Puerto Rican officials as corrupt and inept, and he had opposed spending federal dollars to rebuild a power grid and other infrastructure that was wiped out by Maria in September 2017.

But in September, he set aside his past bitter treatment of the island and its leaders, with his administration approving a $13 billion infusion that mostly went to rebuild an electrical grid that was wiped out by the storm and resulted in the longest blackout in U.S. history. That announcement came as Trump courted voters from Puerto Rico, most notably in the swing state of Florida.

The grant announced Tuesday covers 90% of the estimated costs of the water and wastewater improvement projects.

Men to pay $1.72M for insurance claims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A doctor and two chiropractors have agreed to pay $1.72 million for submitting false claims to Medicare and TennCare, according to the U.S. attorney's office for the Middle District of Tennessee.

The practitioners were accused of billing Medicare and TennCare for surgically implanted neurostimulator devices that were never used. Instead, the accused used an electrical stimulation device that is taped behind the patient's ear that doesn't qualify for reimbursement under Medicare or TennCare, according to the release.

Those accused were Dr. James P. Anderson, owner of Affiliated Neurologists; Charles F. Spencer, owner of Total Family Physicians Center; and Mitchell P. Shea, owner of Chiro2Med of Tennessee.

Under the terms of the settlement, Anderson agreed to pay $1 million to the United States and Tennessee over five years. Spencer and Total Family agreed to pay the U.S. $700,000 over five years. Shea and Chiro2Med agreed to pay the U.S. $20,000 over five years.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports